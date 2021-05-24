Life Changing Memoir Hopes to Inspire Others through Screenplay - Filmways Pictures

Submit Your Screenplay Filmways Pictures

Hope is a powerful thing that can be spread through a possible film adaptation

Through this screenplay, I wish to instill a mental reservoir of hope to draw from during hard times. Because with hope, there is potential for a positive outcome and happiness,” — Robinson said in an interview

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gregory Robinson is producing a screenplay of his moving memoir, Bad, Bandages, Bullets, and Beyond. The project is in cooperation with Filmways Pictures Agency, which will also handle the management of its creative rights. Both Robinson and the agency are currently in the final stages of discussing the last few details of the screenplay creation.

The film project tells his struggles from being a boy without a father who turned into the man he has become. It was not an easy journey; it was riddled with challenges that threatened his soul. All these things and more will be highlighted in the upcoming screenplay.

Moreover, Robinson will also share the story of family abandonment, homelessness, broken marriages, and PTSD in the script. But it doesn’t stop there because the writer believes there is more to life than darkness. He will also depict how he overcame the pain through hope and how he found his way with Y’shua.

“Through this screenplay, I wish to instill a mental reservoir of hope to draw from during hard times. Because with hope, there is potential for a positive outcome and happiness,” Robinson said in an interview.

He believes that with hope and faith on your side, you can traverse beyond your sufferings. The most important thing is to keep trying to live life the way you want it and never give up. Filmways Pictures and the writer is working hard to inculcate such an inspiring idea in the screenplay.



- - - - -

About the Writer

Gregory Robinson is a military veteran. While still in uniform, he had three overseas tours, which includes Operations Sharp Edge, Desert Shield/Storm, and Provide Comfort. After his service, he suffered from PTSD and tried to work numerous blue-collar jobs. Now, he is a licensed ordained minister, a certified Master Life Coach, and a happily married man. Check out his website at https://www.theunbreakableman.live.



Screenplay Exclusively Distributed by Filmways Pictures

For more information, please contact +1-888-214-1757 or email us at info@filmwayspictures.com.

https://www.filmwayspictures.com/