Microbe Formulas and Mental Health Awareness Month: "It’s Not All in Your Head"

Microbe Formulas Founders Explain Mental Health and Chronic Illness Are Strongly Correlated

MERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While mental illness can cause chronic illness, chronic illness can also cause mental illness. Surprise, surprise! The brain and body are very connected. Dr. Jay Davidson and Dr. Todd Watts, founders of health company Microbe Formulas, explain how chronic and mental illness are correlated in the article, “It’s Not ‘All in Your Head’: Chronic Illness, Mental Health, and Natural Strategies.”

When someone receives a significant physical diagnosis, it can be very discouraging. In the short term, someone with a new diagnosis can feel everything from anger and grief to fear and sadness. The psychological impact of this hopelessness can also lead to long-term debilitating mental illness — like anxiety or depression.

But chronic illness plays another role in mental health. Besides the psychological effect of a diagnosis, physical illnesses could be the underlying cause of mental health symptoms.

In the article, the doctors say, “Pathogens and toxins in your body could be causing the mental health symptoms. Inflammation and nervous system disruption can lead to the symptoms currently used to diagnose mental illness. This is why it’s essential to address root causes and your body’s toxicity.”

The doctors continue by providing multiple ways to support your body’s natural ability to resolve mental and physical imbalances. The suggestions listed include herbal supplements, mindfulness techniques, and nutritional strategies.

Regarding nutritional strategies, they say, “Eating a balanced diet and drinking enough water are important dietary considerations. But there are other nutritional strategies you can employ to reduce anxiety and depression.” Their recommendations include asparagus, B vitamins, dark chocolate, magnesium-rich foods, Omega-3s, and zinc-rich foods. It is also essential to balance blood sugar and remove food sensitivities.

Dr. Davidson and Dr. Watts conclude, “Just as important as these strategies, remember mindset. What you are experiencing is not ‘all in your head.’ But the head is where you start healing. When you look forward with a positive mindset, you set your body on a path for change and transformation.”

