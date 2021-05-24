New Inland Empire Cybersecurity Apprenticeship Initiative Launched to Meet Critical Workforce Needs

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 24, 2021

communications@labor.ca.gov

SACRAMENTO — California Labor Secretary Julie A. Su will meet with business, education and government leaders in a virtual fireside discussion with the launch of a new Inland Empire cybersecurity apprenticeship initiative. Participating at the event will be leaders from Esri, Robert Half International, Loma Linda University Health, Converge One and the County of Riverside, as well as the LAUNCH apprenticeship cybersecurity program.

Local businesses and government employers, apprenticeship coordinators, apprentices and high school students will speak on the importance of providing talent for businesses and equitable job access for local residents into the cybersecurity profession. “There are currently over 70,000 cybersecurity vacancies throughout California and a 56 percent vacancy rate for cybersecurity related jobs in the Inland Empire,” said Secretary Su.

Apprenticeships combine classroom instruction with on-the-job learning and provide apprentices the opportunity to earn wage increases as new skills are learned. A robust apprenticeship system provides equity by allowing anyone wanting a quality job to earn a living while obtaining industry recognized credentials, college degrees and state and/or federal apprenticeship certificates. Employers benefit by gaining a highly skilled workforce and enjoy higher retention rates with apprenticeship graduates.

The Inland Empire has a robust cybersecurity curriculum at local high schools, community colleges, and its state universities. Over 70 percent of students at California State University, San Bernardino are transfer students from local Inland Empire community colleges. Most of these graduates will leave the Inland Empire to take cybersecurity jobs in other parts of the country. “It is time to broaden the community’s access to opportunity and advancement,” explains Su. “Cybersecurity apprenticeships will help fill local workforce needs and establish a direct pathway from education to quality jobs.”

The California Labor and Workforce Development Agency oversees seven major departments, boards and panels that serve California workers and businesses by improving access to employment and training programs. The Division of Apprenticeship Standards in the California Department of Industrial Relations creates opportunities for Californians to gain employable lifetime skills and provides employers with a highly skilled and experienced workforce while strengthening California’s economy. Learn more about state registered apprenticeship programs and search for available programs on the Apprentice Standards webpage.

###