Lynx Technology Partners Announces Franklin L. Donahoe As New Chief Executive Officer

Franklin Donahoe, Chief Executive Officer, Lynx Technology Partners, LLC.

Board of Directors unanimously elects Donahoe to lead the next phase of the company’s evolution

It is an honor to assume the role as CEO of Lynx; to serve clients with excellence, work with the talented team, and continue the track record of delivering differentiated value for our shareholders.” — Franklin Donahoe

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lynx Technology Partners, LLC, a leading national provider of cybersecurity operations and risk management technology solutions, today announced that its Board of Directors has unanimously elected Franklin L. Donahoe to succeed Gina Mahin as Chief Executive Officer as of June 1, 2021. Mahin stepped into the Chief Product Officer role on January 1, 2021, following three years as CEO and an additional five years as COO with the company.

“With the successful integration of ITSourceTek well underway, this is the right time for Franklin to lead the next phase of the company’s evolution,” said Aric K. Perminter, Founder & Chairman. “Franklin and I have had the pleasure of working closely over the past four years – and I am highly confident he brings the skill and experience to deliver the leadership that is needed today while building for tomorrow. In addition to being a founding member of our Board of Directors, Franklin has been advising our global service delivery business with an absolute commitment to excellence. While Franklin will bring new ideas and perspectives as CEO, he fully embraces the strategic and secure foundation of the Lynx value creation playbook. I look forward to continuing to partner with Franklin and know he will continue to deliver superior results for the benefit of our stakeholders.”

Mahin added, “Leading Lynx since 2018 has been an honor and a privilege. I am pleased that our collective work has made Lynx a company that others admire and transformed us into an organization that is a national cornerstone of securing information and infrastructure in a way that protects the world. Our Board of Directors has spent considerable time over the past several years preparing for a well-planned and thoughtful succession process, and we believe that this is the right time to initiate this leadership transition. We have assembled the premier solutions in the industry, with a fantastic management and service delivery team built on a foundation of delivering differentiated value for clients and shareholders. As successful as we have been for the last 10 years, I firmly believe that our brightest days are ahead.”

“Our leadership succession plan will enable a smooth transition of the CEO role over the balance of the year,” said Julian Waits, Member of the Lynx Board of Directors. “Franklin is an outstanding cybersecurity executive who knows the business extremely well and has a track record of delivering outstanding results over his accomplished career as a chief information security officer for industry leaders like Costco, Mylan Pharmaceutical, and more. We are impressed at what we have seen, and confident that Franklin will continue the legacy of excellence and value creation at Lynx.”

Waits added, “On behalf of our Board, I would like to thank Gina for her invaluable leadership of our company during her exceptional tenure. Through Gina’s vision, Lynx transformed into a national leader in cybersecurity and risk management, creating tremendous shareholder value through significant growth, a successful M&A transaction, and the consistent execution of disciplined capital allocation. She positioned the company for the future and engineered a superb leadership transition; an enviable legacy for any CEO.”

Commenting on his appointment, Donahoe said, “It is an honor to assume the role as CEO of Lynx; to serve clients with excellence, work with the talented team of leaders and associates, and to continue the great track record of delivering differentiated value for our shareholders. I thank the Board of Directors for placing their trust in me to lead Lynx as its next CEO, and I thank Gina for all that she has done for the company and our people – including me – during her tenure. Lynx is an industry leader with tremendous talent, and I am honored to have the opportunity to lead this great team. I look forward to continuing to work closely with Gina in the coming months as we deliver on the promise of an even stronger Lynx.”

Donahoe, with more than 30 years of senior leadership experience, has enjoyed over 25 years of experience in data, information, cybersecurity, business and technology risk management, and military service in the United States Marine Corps. He consulted and had leadership and executive responsibilities in global multi-national companies such as Deloitte, Costco, Mylan Pharmaceuticals, and T-Mobile, and helped these companies develop and execute strategy, and improve operations and performance. Through his career, he discovered his passion for assisting leaders in developing solutions to address difficult risk and business challenges by thinking broader and connecting business needs with the use of technology, and addressing the risks associated with both. He also enjoys serving on boards and commissions for For-Profit, Non-Profit, and State Government. These board, commissioner, and advisor roles have given him the ability to help leaders see beyond the immediate and anticipate risks. For more information on Franklin visit: https://www.linkedin.com/in/franklin-donahoe-a47577159/.

About Lynx Technology Partners

Lynx Technology Partners delivers dynamic Cyber Security and Risk Management solutions for our customers, helping them understand and navigate their threat landscape. The Lynx team consists of experienced, industry-recognized experts who have led governance, risk management, compliance, and cybersecurity programs and served as subject matter experts (SMEs) for Fortune 500 enterprises and Federal agencies. Lynx combines risk management professional services with an Integrated Risk Management Platform to better manage risk throughout the people, process, and technology lifecycle. Our dedication to customer success and responsiveness to needs has earned us the trust of a growing customer list in highly regulated industries worldwide. For more information, please visit LynxTechnologyPartners.com.