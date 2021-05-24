Digital presence: what it is and how you can expand yours (infographic)

What is presence? Well, depends on who you ask. Some may say that it is a highly underrated Led Zeppelin album.

But when you talk to a marketer, the presence is how your business exists and represents itself. Specifically, this discussion is mostly about digital presence and how brands can build their online footprint.

As online channels continue to grow in number and influence, it is important for businesses to have a strong digital presence so that they can increase brand awareness, reach potential customers, engage target audiences and drive growth.

Let’s take a little more look at the topic and look at some ways you can improve your presence on the internet.

What is digital presence?

How your business appears online is with digital presence. Your web presence is made up of different components and can be summarized as the impression your brand makes online through content, websites, search engines and other digital media and platforms.

Some users may be able to search for a related product or service and eventually visit your website and read your blog. Others may be browsing Facebook and coming across your social media profile or a paid ad.

In any and all such cases, potential customers are engaged in your digital presence. Even an existing customer using your automated chatbot will experience your online presence.

What are the elements of a digital presence?

As we mentioned, digital marketing channels are numerous these days and are still expanding. What this means is that businesses need to have a comprehensive marketing strategy for how they will develop, implement, manage and refine their digital presence across these channels.

What are the pieces of the online presence puzzle? These include:

Website

Your company’s website is at the heart of a digital presence. If potential customers want to know more about your brand or business, your website is often the first place they go. As such, everything from the About About page to landing pages for products and services needs to be optimized and refined. This means consistent branding, useful information, responsive design and simplified page navigation are all important for a high quality customer experience. With these features in place, you can help shape the image of your brand as genuine and reliable, making a huge impact on online users.

Social media

A presence on social media is essential for a modern digital marketing strategy. Social channels are primarily useful as a way to humanize your brand and raise awareness. Every post you post on Facebook or Twitter is an opportunity to engage fans, as well as project the type of brand identity you are aiming for. Having an active social media presence can improve your digital footprint in many other ways, such as providing personalized customer service and creating a branded reminder when you go trend or go viral.

Search and paid ads

When customers visit your website, they often do so after searching for your business or making a query related to your products and services. How you appear on search engine results pages (SERPs) has an internet presence. Those with the best results (for general or local searches) get the most pressure, and therefore the most business and trust. The more optimized your website and content are, the more likely you are to rank well. Paid advertising can also get your online presence in front of target audiences and potential customers. Pay-per-click (PPC) ads, display ads, and social ads are all useful tools to increase brand awareness and digital presence.

Contents

Blog posts, e-books, white papers, case studies, single-person sales pages, product pages – these are all content marketing assets that are crucial to building an online presence. Content will in many ways be your most powerful tool for defining and enhancing your Internet presence. High quality content can help you increase your chances of ranking well for key terms and engaging prospects, nurturing clues and becoming a thought leader.

What are the characteristics of an excellent digital presence?

Digital presence requires refinement. The client’s preferences and perceptions are mainly shaped by their interaction with the above elements of a digital presence. To ensure that you make the desired impact, you need to make sure that your digital presence:

Is united and consistent: A constant presence is central to brand awareness and recall. The same color scheme you use on your website should be used on your social media profile and in your content assets. Taglines, images, tone and style and other aspects of digital marketing need to be aligned on different platforms and channels.

A constant presence is central to brand awareness and recall. The same color scheme you use on your website should be used on your social media profile and in your content assets. Taglines, images, tone and style and other aspects of digital marketing need to be aligned on different platforms and channels. Consider the physical: Sometimes physical interactions with customers can affect your digital presence. Consider showrooms or interactive retail; it depends on a physical and digital presence that works as one. Customer service interactions can also inform user-generated reviews, which in turn can support or undermine your online presence. Prepare for all such intersections of digital and physical presence to build a resilient brand.

Sometimes physical interactions with customers can affect your digital presence. Consider showrooms or interactive retail; it depends on a physical and digital presence that works as one. Customer service interactions can also inform user-generated reviews, which in turn can support or undermine your online presence. Prepare for all such intersections of digital and physical presence to build a resilient brand. Suitable for mobile devices: Even the most carefully crafted digital presence can be interrupted by poor performance on mobile devices. Website pages that are not suitable for smartphones or tablets can frustrate customers. Yet mobile opportunities also not only present challenges, especially with regard to applications, local search and social media.

5 ways to enhance your digital presence

Digital presence requires constant attention. However, focusing your time and effort on areas for improvement can help you make the most of your resources and build a strong digital presence. Here are 5 tips to do it:

1. Do not overlook the little things

A lot of effort will be put into optimizing your website and for good reason. But do not let it go at the expense of other elements of digital presence.

For example, online directories and search business listings should include accurate data, such as your work hours, locations, and contact information. Customers who encounter outdated or incorrect information may then have a negative experience with your brand, ultimately diminishing and undermining your digital presence.

2. Go beyond the basics

While it’s important not to forget the little things, you should also try to do more than the minimum. For example, in terms of content marketing, you should not stop at ordinary blog posts.

If you really want to improve your online presence, consider guest blogs that can expand your marketing reach and show authority and thought leadership that resonates with customers. The same can be said for email. Drip campaigns are good, but an email newsletter that adds value to customers’ inboxes can really set you apart.

3. Use visual content

Your website needs a strong copy suitable for keywords you want to rank for. But it can also benefit from well-produced visual content that delivers your brand ideals, mission and message to potential customers on a deeper level.

Imagery such as video content and infographics can be an influential content asset, as well as a very shareable material for social media. By capturing your brand images, iconography and color scheme, you can better project a constant digital presence that online users can instantly recognize or associate with trust, authenticity and knowledge.

4. Be active on various social platforms

Speaking of social media, it’s not just Facebook, Twitter and Instagram that you need to be active on. There are numerous other platforms that can help you build your digital presence.

The key is to target the platforms your customers use the most. B2C brands, for example, want profiles on Pinterest or Snapchat; For B2B businesses, a LinkedIn profile is a must, while a presence on Quora can also help.

5. Always be dynamic

A static digital presence is a recipe for brand stagnation. Search engine algorithms and customer preferences are constantly changing, so your brand needs to keep abreast of a relevant digital presence. This means paying attention to UX trends and other developments that have an impact on the delivery and refinement of your digital presence.

A digital presence, like plants, thrives on attention and nurturing. Over time, you can create an online footprint that makes your brand think of customers or SERPs. Do you have any tips for creating an excellent internet presence? Leave it in the comments below!