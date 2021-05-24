Internationally known curator Francesco Bonami joins NFT and cryptocurrency craze by minting a new series of digital art pieces

Francesco Bonami, world renowned curator of the 50th Venice Biennale, has minted his first ever Non-Fungible Token (NFT) as part of a series called Life is Simple.

Cryptocurrency HOGE Finance launches HOGE Mint, its new NFT minting platform, to support artists by allowing them to mint NFT’s of their own and sell them online.

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the Non-Fungible Token (NFT) craze continuing to heat up, world renowned art curator, Francesco “The Bonamist” Bonami, has taken the first step to help revolutionize the way people experience art. Bonami, long-known for his desire for simplicity in art, strives to allow people of different backgrounds and economic statuses to connect and relate to art. He plans to expand further on this goal by bringing art into the digital era.

“In the art world, artists tend to go to the old model. But maybe people in private will want to have only visual experiences that can be distributed via different mediums. That’s why when Hoge asked me to do an NFT I didn’t look at too many because I didn’t want to be influenced by language that I don’t master. I focus on immediacy and simplicity.” - Francesco Bonami

Bonami will be minting a series of NFTs titled ‘Life is Simple’. The first of the series and Bonami’s first ever NFT titled ‘Kick Start Happiness’ has already been minted and can be seen here (https://www.hogemint.com/base_items/7).

A non-fungible token is a digital asset that is stored on a blockchain which certifies its uniqueness. They are therefore a perfect fit for the art world, though many artists still view NFTs with skepticism. However, as more high profile members of the art community such as Bonami begin adapting to the new digital medium for experiencing art, NFTs will become a focal point in the art world. It’s therefore no wonder that Bonami decided to release his NFT series in collaboration with Hoge Finance and their Hogemint product.

Hoge Finance was started in February of 2021 as an ERC-20 token with a deflationary supply mechanism and redistribution tokenomics - the total supply of HOGE coins continuously decreases and the balances of those holding HOGE coins continuously increases. The fact that HOGE is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain allowed HOGE to create its NFT minting product, Hogemint. Hogemint will support artists from all over the world by allowing them to mint their own NFTs.

Francesco Bonami and the entire Hoge Finance community of 60,000 coin holders can’t wait to see where this exciting partnership goes as together they push the limits of this new technology to help and support artists.

Media Contact

Name - J Rizzo

E-mail - press@hoge.finance

Phone no - 775-221-9295

Company - Hoge Finance



