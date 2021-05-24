Media Contacts:

Taylor Gage, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

Media Release:

Gov. Ricketts, First Lady Shore Launch Initiative to Reconnect Nebraska

Gov. Ricketts (podium) gives remarks at today’s press briefing.

Video from this morning’s event is available by clicking here.

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts and First Lady Susanne Shore launched an initiative to “Reconnect Nebraska” with relationships, activities, and service opportunities as the pandemic ends and life returns to normal. They were joined by Nebraska Tourism Commission Executive Director John Ricks who encouraged Nebraskans to get out and enjoy the state’s beautiful places and the exciting events happening across Nebraska this summer.

“For generations, our strength as a state has come from Nebraskans who are devoted to their neighborhoods and communities,” said Gov. Ricketts. “As life returns to normal, it’s time to reconnect with one another to make sure we don’t lose the things that make Nebraska great. I encourage Nebraskans to reengage with the relationships and activities that have been disrupted by the coronavirus. Whether it’s your place of worship, recreation, or volunteerism, reflect on how you can reconnect with the people you love and the organizations you’ve served over the years. Together, we can continue to grow the Good Life as we put the pandemic behind us.”

At this morning’s event, First Lady Susanne Shore announced the launch of “Nebraska Reflects,” an online platform where Nebraskans can honor those who stepped up to serve others during the pandemic. Nebraskans can go to www.neimpact.org/reflects to pay tribute to the people whose leadership, encouragement, and support made a difference as the state dealt with the virus. The First Lady also asked Nebraskans to look for ways to volunteer their time and talents to strengthen their communities. Volunteer opportunities with around 150 organizations are posted online at www.nevolunteers.com.

“This is a great day for Nebraska—one we have been looking forward to for more than a year,” said First Lady Shore. “I want to thank all of the amazing health care providers, public health officials, state and local leaders, non-profit organizations, and so many others for their unwavering work to bring our state through this pandemic. Thousands of caring, compassionate Nebraskans have stepped up in big and small ways to help others. We’ve been through so much, and the true spirit of our amazing state has shone brightly.”

Nebraska Tourism Commission Executive Director John Ricks invited Nebraskans to take part in the 2021 Nebraska Passport Program. It kicked off on May 1 and runs through the end of September. This year, participants can get their passport stamped at 70 stops throughout the state. Stamped passports can then be submitted for prizes. To order a passport and learn more about this year’s program, go to nebraskapassport.com.

“Reconnect Nebraska fits in perfectly with the excitement we’re seeing build for travel in Nebraska this summer. It’s a great way for Nebraskans to reconnect with people and places across the state. And there’s no shortage of ways to do just that—including the Nebraska Passport Program. The Nebraska Passport is a great way to support local Nebraska businesses and the communities they are in. With 30,000 Passport booklets requested and almost 16,000 digital stamps collected already, we’re hopeful it will be another record-breaking year.”

During the press conference, Governor Ricketts announced that the State of Nebraska is discontinuing its Directed Health Measures, effective at midnight tonight. Gov. Ricketts is also rescinding several executive orders that he had issued during the coronavirus pandemic. They will be rescinded on June 1, 2021 and include EO 20-06, EO 20-09, EO 20-13, EO 20-14, EO 20-19, EO 20-21 and EO 20-22. Additionally, he issued a new executive order (EO 21-05) to prohibit masks from being mandated in State of Nebraska code agency office buildings. Under this order, State teammates who had been working remotely because of the pandemic will return to in-person work arrangements. Full text of EO 21-05 is available by clicking here.

Video from today’s press conference is available by clicking here. This was Governor Ricketts’ final coronavirus briefing.

###