Two Mississippi Students Named 2021 U.S. Presidential Scholars

For Immediate Release: May 13, 2021

JACKSON, Miss. – Two Mississippi students are among the 56th class of U.S. Presidential Scholars, which recognizes 161 high school seniors for their accomplishments in academics, the arts, and career and technical education fields.

The Mississippi scholars are Matthew Landon Yin of Madison, a senior at Madison Central High School, and Emmanuelle Rachel Teng of Oxford, a senior at Oxford High School.

The White House Commission on Presidential Scholars selects scholars annually based on their academic success, artistic and technical excellence, essays, school evaluations and transcripts, as well as evidence of community service, leadership and demonstrated commitment to high ideals.

“Mississippi’s Presidential Scholars have demonstrated an extraordinary commitment to academics, leadership and community service during an extraordinary time,” said Dr. Carey Wright, state superintendent of education. “Their achievement shows how Mississippi’s public schools can help students reach their highest dreams.”

Of the 3.6 million students expected to graduate from high school this year, more than 6,000 candidates qualified for the 2021 awards determined by outstanding performance on the College Board SAT or ACT exams or through nominations made by Chief State School Officers , other partner recognition organizations and the National YoungArts Foundation’s nationwide YoungArts™ program .

As directed by Presidential Executive Order, the 2021 U.S. Presidential Scholars are comprised of one young man and one young woman from each state, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, and U.S. families living abroad, as well as 15 chosen at-large, 20 Scholars in the arts and 20 Scholars in career and technical education.

Created in 1964, the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program has honored over 7,600 of the nation’s top-performing students. The program was expanded in 1979 to recognize students who demonstrate exceptional talent in the visual, literary and performing arts. In 2015, the program was again extended to recognize students who demonstrate ability and accomplishment in career and technical education fields.

The Presidential Scholars Class of 2021 will be recognized for their outstanding achievement this summer.