Webinar Will Offer Guidance to Dam Owners, Local Officials on Emergency Action Plans

PROVIDENCE – The Department of Environmental Management (DEM) and Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency (RIEMA) are inviting Rhode Island public and private dam owners and municipal officials to participate in a webinar to learn about the development of an Emergency Action Plan (EAP). The two-hour workshop will be offered on Thursday, May 27, and twice next month. An EAP is a predetermined plan of action to reduce the potential for property damage and/or loss of life in an area affected by a dam break.

The webinar will be presented by Pare Corporation and will offer information about the EAP template, roles and responsibilities, inundation maps, annual reporting requirements, and other elements of an EAP. The program will also include a response exercise and an open discussion.

WHAT: Emergency Action Plan Workshop

WHEN: Thursday, May 27, 2021 ? 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursday, June 17, 2021| 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursday, June 24, 2021| 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

WHERE: Register at: http://bit.ly/EAPworkshop2021

Advance registration is required. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar. Please email rsvp@parecorp.com for additional assistance with event registration.

