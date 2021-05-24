Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 407 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,355 in the last 365 days.

FWC to mechanically remove floating invasive plants in Lake Kissimmee

Photos available: https://www.flickr.com/photos/myfwcmedia/sets/72157719182105469/with/51178368957/

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), in cooperation with the South Florida Water Management District, is mechanically removing invasive floating plants and floating tussocks from the south end of Lake Kissimmee. The project is scheduled to continue through June.

Mechanical harvesters are being used to remove heavy mats of invasive floating plants and tussocks that are encroaching on the Highway 60 bridge and S-65 lock. The harvesters are working near the bridge and will move north, proactively removing invasive floating plants and tussocks that could move toward the structures.

Managing invasive aquatic plants is critical for quality habitat for fish and wildlife, recreational opportunities for the public, and to maintain navigation. Unmanaged invasive plants have a variety of negative impacts that can include reducing biodiversity and ecosystem health, impeding navigation, reducing water quality by outcompeting native vegetation, and causing flooding issues.

The FWC uses a variety of techniques, including biological controls, mechanical removal and herbicide treatments to manage invasive aquatic plants in Florida. An integrative pest management approach using a combination of techniques to manage invasive plants will achieve the greatest results. While all these tools are important, the FWC is committed to reducing the use of herbicide where possible.

 For general waterbody information, fishing forecasts, virtual tours, plant control operation schedules and annual workplans, boat ramp information, and more, visit the “What’s Happening on My Lake” website at MyFWC.com/Lake.

To learn more about the FWC’s Aquatic Plant Management Program, visit MyFWC.com/AquaticPlants.

For more information about the project, contact Brittany Lay, FWC invasive plant management biologist, at 863-534-7074.

You just read:

FWC to mechanically remove floating invasive plants in Lake Kissimmee

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.