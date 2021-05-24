L.A. County’s Partnership with CHC Brings COVID- 19 Vaccine Education to Underserved Communities
Equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccinations is critical to combat the spread of this disease.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, May 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In partnership with Community Health Councils, Inc. (CHC), LA County is continuing the Community Health Worker Outreach Initiative and will fund 13 to 16 community-based organizations for a total of $18 million to provide health outreach and education. Through this effort, from November 2020 through March 2021, over 900 community health workers were trained and deployed to conduct COVID-19 outreach in the hardest hit communities. Through the Vaccine Equity Partnership Grant, the County funded 41 organizations for a total of $15 million, and through the COVID-19 Community Equity Fund, a Department of Health Services and Public Health effort, 29 community-based organizations were also funded. Through the Grassroots Grants for Vaccine Equity Fund, the County will offer $5,000 microgrants to community-based organizations/faith-based organizations facilitating vaccination efforts. These grants are assisting and supporting over 100 community-based organizations and thousands of their staff in providing outreach, contact tracing and system navigation to communities disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.
“Community health workers are frontline experts that are deeply connected to the communities they serve and are knowledgeable about the health systems they operate within. Community Health Councils is grateful for the opportunity to facilitate health outreach and education and to ensure that this policy implementation effort results in health services that are accessible to all. Equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccinations is critical to combat the spread of this disease and given that Black and Brown communities have been hit the hardest it is important to do everything we can to prevent further transmission,” says Russia Chavis, Vice President of Policy and Government Affairs, Community Health Councils.
In recent news regarding COVID-19 vaccinations, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has released guidance indicating that people who are fully vaccinated against Covid can safely resume activities that were done prior to the pandemic. However, when at businesses and in crowded venues, both indoors and outdoors, masks are still required to be worn by everyone. While the CDC has lifted certain restrictions, CHC strongly continues to encourage people to exercise precaution, wear masks and practice social distancing in places where not all people may be vaccinated—such as grocery stores and parks. CHC recommends that people visit the LA Department of Public Health’s website for vaccination appointments and resources, and make an appointment as soon as their tier comes up. This will help lead to herd immunity and a decrease of COVID-19 cases in strongly impacted Black and Brown communities.
The CDC has affirmed the recommendation by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) to expand the emergency use authorization for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents 12 to 15 years of age. Vaccinations sites across L.A. County have begun vaccinating younger teens, and all eight County sites are offering Pfizer for younger teens. At the County sites, and many other sites, appointments are available and walk-ins are welcome. Employers may also express interest in having a mobile clinic come to the workplace to provide vaccines to groups of employees. The COVID-19 Mobile Vaccine Team Interest Form can be found on www.VaccinateLACounty.com.
To learn more about Community Health Councils please visit www.communityhealthcouncil.org. To find a vaccination site near you, or to make an appointment at vaccination sites visit: www.VaccinateLACounty.com or www.VacunateLosAngeles.com (Espanol). Call 1-833-540-0473 for help finding an appointment or scheduling a home-visit if you are homebound.
