Using SEO Data Analysis to Identify Business Gaps

Summary of 30 seconds: Are your clues slipping through the cracks in these business gaps?

SEO pioneer, serial entrepreneur and best-selling author Kris Jones identifies three critical aspects that can be addressed to create the foundation for a successful SEO strategy in 2021

One of the strangest things you should try to explain to someone who is not so familiar with digital marketing is how business owners can start focusing on business opportunities that are not currently on their radars. After all – if we consider the problem semi-philosophically – then how can we know what we do not know? Relying solely on human logic will be difficult.

Fortunately, as SEOs, we have enough tools available to help us identify business opportunities and gaps. This means keywords we do not target, audiences we do not target, backlinks we do not get, and content topics that we do not address on our sites. In other words, it is the foundation of a successful SEO strategy in 2021, and you may miss out on utilizing it yourself. Here are three tips to use SEO analysis to identify your business gaps in terms of keywords, content and backlinks.

Find your keyword gaps

Digital marketers have known the fluctuation in the importance of keywords since the late nineties. No matter how much it has changed, you still need to arrange the right keywords, otherwise you will show up for nothing.

But have you done a few searches for keywords that you want to rank for and could not even find your site in the SERPs? Does it not frustrate you to see your competitors on page one?

You can be as good as them. The way to do this is to perform a keyword gap analysis in a tool like Semrush or Google Search Console (GSC).

Semrush is better and more user-friendly for this, but if you do not have access to it, let me cover GSC first.

You must first link your Google Analytics and GSC. Then go to Analytics and navigate to Procurement> Search Console> Queries.

You see the search terms people used to reach you, as well as the clicks, impressions, and clickthrough rates (CTRs) of the queries.

Export the data to an Excel or Google Sheets spreadsheet and then compare the number of actual visits to the keywords with the number of impressions you got for the keywords. The percentage difference between them will give you a measurable idea of ​​where you need to improve.

However, I prefer Semrush’s Keyword Gap tool for this. You simply enter your URL and that of some competitors, and it compares your keyword numbers with your competitors. The tool shows you a keyword chart for keywords as well as your best opportunities to get new rankings.

Find your content gaps

You probably know that no serious SEO today writes content for keywords alone. Keywords have their place as a subject identifier for Google, but we need to focus the content around real topics. We need our content to address questions people ask.

And maybe your best competitors are doing so much better than you.

As a result, they rank well for this or that query, and you do not. So, how do we use SEO data to find gaps in content?

Well, we are going to build on the previous point and use the keywords of our competitors to figure it out. I mentioned earlier that we write content for topics about keywords, but keywords are still how the public finds your content.

In Semrush or your spreadsheet in advance, you can analyze your keyword analysis to show the keywords by which you rank positions 11 to 100, or any number you want. If your competitors are doing well for this or that term while declining in position 18 or 22, it’s time to take a look at the content you’ve built around these terms.

What’s wrong with it user experience and SEO perspectives? Is the information outdated? Is the content thin? Does it not address a certain issue within the journey of the buyer?

For example, do you write blog posts about the appointment with a doctor if you have not even discussed why you might need to visit a doctor? Not everyone who browses the website of a medical center is ready to take action.

Analyzing your content in this way (as well as your competitors’ content, for example by exploiting SERPs) is usually a manual approach, but analyzing the keyword gap you have done should come in really handy.

You can also use what you have learned from the data to generate new ideas content marketing if you need it. Tools like BuzzSumo, Answer the Public, and Semrush’s topic research tool collect user analytics to show you current topics around certain keywords.

Find your gaps in the backlink

When we discuss the use of SEO data to identify your business gaps, the icing on the cake is a good, thorough feedback.

Where keywords get you and content earns customer trust, backlinks facilitate your site’s authority to Google. A backlink is a vote of confidence. It’s the equivalent of someone standing up in a crowd and saying, ‘Yes, I believe in what you do.’

The way to create a strong backlink profile is through your content marketing, and contact influencers to see if they want to link to your useful and authoritative content.

But then your competitors do the same, and possibly with much greater effect.

Here again, we can use SEO analytics to determine where you fall behind.

You can certainly use everything mentioned here to analyze the content of your competitors, but in the end you will probably need a paid tool to perform a full-fledged feedback gap analysis.

You can use Ahrefs, Semrush, Moz’s Link Explorer or something else. You can see how each one works with a free trial, but to stay abreast of your backlink gaps, you need a paid subscription.

Import your website and some of your competitors’ websites from your research. Whatever tool you use, you will need to see the total number of backlinks and referring domains.

Note that it is very common to have more backlinks than domains. It just means that some domains link to you more than once. This does not sound like much, but if you want a large and varied backlink profile, you want to increase the number of domains that link to you.

At this point, however, it’s about searching through the data to see where you’re missing the point. Look at the back links of your top competitors. What kind of content gets the most links? Are these lengthy blog posts? White papers? Or is it another content format that wins the links?

Find out what your competitors are doing well, and then create better content! If these domains are linked to that kind of content for someone else, they can definitely do it for you.

Likewise, if you’ve filtered to see your backlink top pages and noticed that you got a ton of a certain kind of message, then make more of them in the future!

In closing

Ultimately, whether it be keywords, content or backlinks, the best overall presentation in SEO is achieved. You must be helpful and authoritative for human users and Google.

As SEOs, we are used to sorting data. But the everyday business owner is not. In that case, I hope readers have learned a lot from this about how analytical data is your friend if you want to identify gaps in your company’s SEO strategies.

If you get it right, you will also share in the victories.

Kris Jones is the founder and former CEO of the digital marketing and subsidiary network Pepperjam, which he sold to eBay Enterprises in 2009. Kris recently founded SEO services and software company. LSEO.com and has previously invested in numerous successful technology companies. Kris is an experienced public speaker and is the author of one of the best-selling SEO books of all time called ‘Search Engine Optimization – Your Visual Blueprint to Effective Internet Marketing’, which has sold nearly 100,000 copies.