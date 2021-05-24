NEJD honors Judge Fontaine on her retirement

Family members, local citizens, Chief Justice Jon Jensen, Justice Gerald VandeWalle, Justice Lisa Fair McEvers, numerous district judges, members of the bar and staff gathered on Friday, May 21 to pay tribute to Judge Laurie A. Fontaine’s more than 23 years of service as a District Judge to the State of North Dakota, Northeast Judicial District and Cavalier and Pembina counties.

Prior to her service as a District Judge, Fontaine was in private practice from 1983-1998 and was the Pembina County State’s Attorney from 1987-1998.

Judge Fontaine was honored with a cake and received a retirement plaque from Northeast Judicial District Presiding Judge Donovan Foughty.

Photo by Michelle Flanders