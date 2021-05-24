UBITQUITY ANNOUNCES BRONZE MEMBERSHIP INTO PROPERTY RECORDS INDUSTRY ASSOCIATION (PRIA)

Ubitquity, the innovative leader in the blockchain, title, and real estate space joins the US public-private partnership organization, Property Records Industry Association (PRIA) as bronze members.

/EIN News/ -- United States, Delaware, Wilmington, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ubitquity LLC, the leading enterprise blockchain-secured platform for real estate and title recordkeeping, is pleased to announce that it has officially joined the Property Records Industry Association (PRIA) as a bronze member. Working together towards a common goal — PRIA manifests the idea that government and business can work together, with mutual respect, to address issues of common concern in the world of property transactions.

“Ubitquity is proud to be one of the first blockchain companies to join PRIA as bronze members,” said Nathan Wosnack, Founder & CEO at Ubitquity. “By PRIA’s commitment to developing and promoting national standards and best practices for the land records industry — PRIA and its members are playing a leading role in making property transactions faster, safer, and more convenient for everyone. Ubitquity shares PRIA’s passion for creating the best possible version of the land records industry. Our partners at VeChain and Proton Chain will also allow us to bring the latest blockchain technology and innovation to this well-respected organization.”

Ubitquity has a number of Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) tools available on its unanimity platform, that it has successfully integrated across a variety of industries including aviation and real estate for escrow and title closing support, title abstracting, smart contract management, as well as secure document management. “With the recent announcement of the launch of SmartEscrow 2.0 coming in Q2 2021, a blockchain-based cryptocurrency escrow product for buying property, it is clear that Ubitquity’s vision for the property industry synergizes with PRIA’s vision of making property transactions faster, safer, and more convenient for everyone,” added Wosnack.

PRIA is a place for all participants of the property records industry to come together and openly discuss issues of common concern. PRIA members include recorders, title and escrow companies, lenders, notary associations, technology companies, and industry groups from across the real estate and mortgage industries.





About Ubitquity, LLC

UBITQUITY, the leading blockchain-secured platform for real estate and title recordkeeping, offers a simple user experience for securely recording and tracking property deeds and land records. The company is partnered with academia, aviation companies, municipalities, and real estate companies. Version 1.1 release of the platform is now available on their newly relaunched website: www.ubitquity.io. Learn about Ubitquity Tokenization and NFTs for real estate and title (MyNFTs) and how it can help your firm by visiting www.ubitquity.io/tokenization.





Ubitquity Contacts:

Ignacio Landáez Duin, Global Client Account Manager

email: info@ubitquity.io

tel: 1+ (724) BITCØIN [248–2046]

Tatiana O’Brien, Global Social Media Account Manager

email: tati@ubitquity.io

twitter: @ubitquity_io





About PRIA

PRIA develops and promotes national standards and best practices for the property records industry. PRIA was created based on the concept that participants from all industry segments come together as equals to openly discuss issues and develop best practices and standards for the industry.





PRIA Contact:

Property Records Industry Associations

e: info@pria.us

t: 1+ (919) 459–2081

For the original news story, please visit https://prdistribution.com/news/ubitquity-announces-bronze-membership-into-property-records-industry-association-pria.html#

Attachment

Media Company: UBITQUITY LLC, Media Name: Ignacio Landáez Duin, Media Phone: 7242482046, Media Email: info@ubitquity.io, Media URL: https://www.ubitquity.io