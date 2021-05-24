Cryptonizing Smart Housing: Gogolcoin is the Door to Unlock Smart Housing Across the Globe
Gogolcoin crypto-asset provides real-time real estate management at a fraction of the cost of traditional financial transactions.DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GogolCoin has strongly imposed itself on local and international markets to the extent that many big economies of the world are rapidly heading toward changing their traditional financial systems into digital ones.
Cryptocurrencies provide many advantages, including the fact that they are not subject to centralized systems, which impose on customers restrictions, interest rates, and numerous expensive bank fees to carry out any given financial transaction.
While handing out a one-in-all solution for all problems faced by Smart homes owners using well-thought-out, cutting-edge technology, Gogolcoin is the first idea of its kind in the crypto-asset world. Its system relies upon a centralized digital management system, giving the ability to manage all kinds of real estate more effectively and at an even lower cost helping our customers avoid the expensive bank fees to carry out any given financial transaction.
Gogol Smart Housing system enables you to solve the problems and hardships faced by your property management by giving you the ability to manage all aspects of your property promptly remotely and cost-effective, hence allowing the whole property to be monitored and protected, especially if the owners are located in a different city or country.
To even sweeten the deal, Gogolcoin comes with numerous features and advantages for homeowners, such as a 50% discount on the cost of running the centralized digital management system. 30% discount on the cost of designing and developing the system according to the needs of the people who live in the house. 15% discount on all devices that will go into the smart home.
The CSH app, which is the link between the centralized digital management system and the Smart House, enables homeowners not to manage and protect their property but also provides the capacity to make all the needed transactions remotely and instantaneously.
Conclusion: Gogol Smart Housing in one paragraph?
A revolutionary project that eases up your daily house tasks while ensuring protection from any incident that can occur during certain moments, which includes gas leakage or electricity shortage, for instance, while giving you the capacity to monitor and secure all aspects of your smart property at any given time with few simple taps on your device, isn't that mind-blowing?
For more information visit http://www.gogolcoin.io
Adam Nelson
WORKHOUSE
+1 212-645-8006
email us here