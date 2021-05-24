Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
ANIL UZUN Has Written A New Song for The Super League Championship of Beşiktaş

ANIL UZUN has Written a New Song for the Super League Championship of Beşiktaş called “Go Beşiktaş”.

LIVERPOOL, UNITED KINGDOM, May 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ANIL UZUN says, “I am incredibly happy and I wanted to cherish the success of my favourite sports team in the world. Hope the fans like the song: Go Beşiktaş.”

The musician speaks openly about his love for the club and why he had chosen to write a new song for them.

“One of the first things I was thinking about when they became champions I thought ‘What could I give to the club to honour them? How can I contribute?’. I’ve been a big Beşiktaş fan since childhood and I’ve always felt a bond with Beşiktaş. The success of the team in 2021 was partly by the technical manager of the team, Sergen Yalçın who was a great footballer that played in Beşiktaş for years.”

The track is written by ANIL UZUN, featuring guitar riffs and produced by the musician.
The full song can be listened to at aniluzun.club.

Who is ANIL UZUN?

ANIL UZUN is a guitarist, music producer, and teacher from Turkey. He was born in 1982, and he started playing music in his grandfather’s home with his childhood friends. In high school, ANIL UZUN formed a rock band with his fellow friends. He made performances in school concerts and youth festivals. Today, he works as an independent musical arranger, event organizer, and producer. He continues to cherish his music and tries to give a legacy to his beloved daughter.

