How To Prevent Click Fraud On Your PPC Ads

You’ve worked hard to perfect your advertising campaign, create action-inducing landing pages, and win sales. Your ads are just available, but there’s one big problem: people are clicking your ads over and over without buying anything.

It sounds dramatic, but click fraud is something advertisers need to be aware of (advertisers lose $ 5.8 billion a year worldwide), and it can make a difference to the success of your ads.

What is click fraud?

If you place a PPC ad on Google or any other platform, you pay every time someone clicks on your ad. If you do your job well, you should expect a large number of clicks to turn into a sale (or whatever your goal is).

For mobile ads on Google, the average conversion rate is 3.48 percent, so you can reasonably expect to make three sales for every ten clicks you get. However, what happens if people start clicking on your ad with absolutely no intention of making a purchase or involving your website?

This is what is known as click fraud, and it can be a problem for advertisers.

If people (or bots) fraudulently click on your ads, it could mean you are paying for clicks that are not real. It can deplete your daily advertising spend, which means you never reach your target audience with your message.

Google and the other search engines can not make it happen, right?

Click fraud is something that the search engines started to take more seriously, and so did they put systems in place to combat it. The problem is, click fraud is very difficult to detect, so it’s not a perfect science, and it’s still possible for people out there to click on your ads and use up your advertising budget.

Types of Click Fraud

Click fraud is very simple: someone clicks on your PPC ads for the purpose of costing you money. Why do people do it and what does it mean?

There are two main types of click fraud.

Click on Competition Fraud

Wouldn’t it be great if your competitors spend a lot of money on something and get nothing in return?

Of course, we would not care if that happened, but some businesses and individuals take things a step further by making sure it happens.

Your competitors can benefit from fraudulently clicking on your ads in two ways.

Firstly, it means you pay for clicks that have no chance of converting, and secondly, it means you blow your daily advertising spend much faster. This means that there is less competition for when they publish their ads later in the day.

This low quality print can also affect your ad count, which means your ad is showing less frequently and your CPC is rising.

Click Publisher Fraud

Your competitors benefit from click fraud by hurting you, but there’s another player in this comparison who directly benefits from clicking on your ad: the publisher.

If you run display ads (ads on third-party sites), then the publisher is paid a percentage of what you pay Google for each click. More pressure on your ads equals more revenue for the publisher.

Not every website out there is reliable, and there have been stories of large-scale advertising fraud in recent years.

How to know if click fraud is affecting your site

A big part of the success of PPC is be able to interpret data. This is how you refine your PPC strategy and it is also a way to find out if click fraud is affecting your website.

To know if you’re experiencing ad fraud, you need to see what happens when people click on your ad and where the click comes from. To be able to do this, you must:

IP address

click timestamps

action time stamps

user agent

This information will help you identify a large number of clicks that can come from the same person without ever leading to action.

If you see a lot of clicks from the same IP address, where there is a click timestamp but no action timestamp, it can arouse suspicion. You can then enter the IP address on a website such as www.whatismyip.com to see where the click is coming from.

While people with sophisticated click fraud have ways to hide important information, it can give you an idea of ​​whether you are being targeted.

If you do suspect, it’s always worthwhile to contact Google and report the issue so they can investigate further. As always, the clues are in the data, so if you have experienced with PPC and something does not seem right with your numbers, it is always worth investigating.

Why it is important to eliminate click fraud

You have many options when it comes to advertising and you chose PPC because it gives you a certain ROI. But if you suffer from click fraud, you will not see the return on your investment.

What’s worse is that your competitors are likely to benefit from it (whether it’s click fraud or not).

It’s important that Google and the other search engines have mechanisms to stop click fraud, because they want advertisers to keep using their platform without worrying about ‘fake’ clicks. It is you who takes the hit for this, so it is in your best interest to make sure it does not happen.

You need to trust your campaign data to make the most of your advertising spend and see conversions, which is why click fraud is a consideration for many advertisers. According to PPC Protect, 11 percent of all paid search clicks and 36 percent of display ad clicks are fraudulent, so this is not something to ignore.

5 Steps to prevent click fraud

Click fraud can be difficult to detect, but there are some steps you can take to prevent it. There is no sure way to eliminate click fraud, but if you are aware of it, you can limit its impact.

Here are five steps you can take to reduce the impact of click fraud on your PPC ads.

1. Set up IP exclusions in Google Ads

If you have gone through your data and decided that certain IP addresses are illegally clicking on your ads, you can block them through Google Ads. This means that your ads will not be displayed on the IP addresses that you have identified as fraudulent.

In your Ads Account, go to the Settings tab and select IP Exclusions.

This can be a way to see click fraud on your ads, but some of these operations are very sophisticated, so it’s not a foolproof method.

2. Think about how you run display ads

According to PPC Protect, display ads are much more susceptible to click fraud. This is logical because you have the additional element of click fraud from publishers, which does not appear in search ads.

However, you have control over how your display ads are displayed, and one option is to focus on redesign.

If you run retargeting ads, then it’s only visible to people who’ve visited your site in the past. This means that the publisher will not be able to see your ads on their website and will not be able to click further.

Retargeting is a great way to build your audience different stages of the client’s journey, and it also has the added bonus of making it harder to fraudulently click on your ads.

Concentrate on ad targeting

The more targeted your ads are, the more successful they will be. This will probably also make them less susceptible to click fraud.

Many of the click farms are concentrated in specific locations (usually low-income countries), so you can limit your risk by excluding these countries (and languages) from your target.

You want to present your ads to people who are performing, so it’s important that you target your ads to your audience. Focusing your ads on a smaller geographic area can not only make your ads more effective, but also make it harder for people to fraudulently click on them.

Again, this is not a science, and it’s very difficult to stop click fraud completely (if Google could do it), but by following good PPC steps, you can improve your ROI while protecting yourself at the same time.

4. Focus on social media ads

Social media ads are much less keyword based than paid search engine ads. This makes it much harder for people to type in a keyword and see your ad.

Platforms like Facebook have so much information about their users, which means it is possible to be very targeted with the people you reach. This reduces the chance of click fraud and enables you to get a better return on your paid advertising.

Unlike with display ads, social media platforms also do not have third-party owners, so eliminating click fraud on publishers makes your ads a little safer.

5. Use Click Fraud Protection Software

There are many different providers of click fraud protection services. Companies like ClickCease, Oracle, CHEQ and PPC Shield monitor your ads using algorithms to detect fraud and quarantine fraudulent clicks.

These solutions usually cost around $ 50 a month for a basic package and can save you money.

Whether you choose to invest in this type of protection depends on the scope of your PPC campaigns and whether you think you are suffering from click fraud. The nice thing is if these platforms work, you need to quickly start seeing the results in your data.

You’re not keeping track of anything, so it’s worth testing and seeing if it makes a difference to your campaigns.

tldr; How to prevent click fraud

There are some simple steps you can take to prevent click fraud. This is a complex issue and no solution is a miracle spot, but these steps can help you spot click fraud on your ads and limit their impact on your PPC. Set IP Exclusions on Google Ads If you have analyzed your data and believe that certain IP addresses are fraudulently clicking on your ads, you can add them to a Google Ads Exclusion List. Think about how you show your ads A big part of click fraud is that publishers on your site click on your ads. If you focus on your display ads, publishers are less likely to see your ads. Concentrate on ad targets Focus on your target audiences and team up as much as possible. The more people who display your ad outside of your target audience, the more it will attract the attention of fraudsters. Consider social media ads Social media ads on platforms like Facebook and Instagram are less keyword targeted, which means they are harder to search for. With intelligent targeting, these platforms still give you money, it’s just harder for fraudsters to find. Use Click Fraud Protection Software If you believe that click fraud is costing you a lot of money, it makes sense to invest in protecting your ads. Monitor your analysis and evaluate whether protection software improves your ROAS.

Closure

Click fraud is a complex issue that can affect your PPC ads.

While Google and the other search engines take action to prevent click fraud and reimburse you for illegal clicks, this is not a perfect science. Therefore, it is sometimes worthwhile to take a proactive approach to ensure that you get the most out of your PPC.

PPC is about fine margins. If you pay for every click, you have to do the sales to get a return on your investment, but if you still get fraudulent clicks, it just is not possible.

You put a lot of effort into creating high-conversion landing pages and wonderful ad copy writing, so it may be time to protect your investment.

What is your approach to click fraud?