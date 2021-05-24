Global Digital Educational Publishing Market is Projected to Reach $27,891.5 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 17.0% during the Forecast Period, 2020-2027 - Exclusive Report [158 pages] by Research Dive

Global digital educational publishing market is expected to experience a significant rise during the forecast period. Digital textbook sub-segment is expected to become the most lucrative. K-12 sub-segment is expected to be the most profitable. Asia-Pacific region is predicted to be the most dominant.

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global digital educational publishing market was valued at $8,400.8 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $27,891.5 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 17.0%.



Dynamics of the Market

The promising government support for digital education has contributed in increasing the number of e-learning enrollments in the higher education sector in recent years. In addition, the propagation of smart devices and the BYOD system that enable easy access of content and information is expected to enhance the growth of the global digital education publishing market.

Open-source materials such as Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Apache HTTP server and others might be a restraining factor for the global market of digital educational publishing. Because of increasing popularity and current demand due to COVID-19 restrictions, e-learning is creating many investment opportunities for the market.

Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on the Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has made a desirable impact on the global digital educational publishing market. During pandemic, government of various regions instructed to close educational institutes to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 infection. As a result, education providers are adopting digital means of offering educations to continue their functioning during the pandemic period.

Key Segments of the Market

The report has divided the market into different segments based on product type, end-user, and regional analysis.

Digital Textbooks Sub-Segment Expected to be the Most Lucrative

By product type, digital textbooks cost lesser than printed textbooks which has increased the demand for digital textbooks. This is the reason behind the growth of the digital textbooks sub-segment during the forecast period. The high price of raw materials and the environmental concerns related to the paper-making process will further enhance the growth of the segment.

K-12 Sub-Segment Predicted to Become the Most Profitable

By end user, during the forecast period, K-12 education sector is expected to generate the largest market share, as per the report. Most of the educational institutions providing K-12 education have switched to digital textbook.

Asia-Pacific Region is Predicted to Lead the Market

Asia-Pacific region is predicted to garner the highest market share during the forecast period. The main reason behind this growth is the government support for digital education in Asia-Pacific countries including China, South Korea, India, and Japan.

Key Market Players

1. Scholastic Corp.

2. McGraw-Hill Education Inc.

3. Georg von Holtzbrinck

4. Hachette Livre

5. Pearson

6. Cambridge University Press

7. Cengage Learning

8. John Wiley & Sons

9. Oxford University Press

10. Thomson Reuters

These players are focusing on research and development, product launches, collaborations and partnerships to sustain the growth of the market. In April 2021, EdTech Digest named Cengage a "Trendsetter of the Year". Cengage helped students save money on course materials via subscriptions amid the COVID-19 chaos.

