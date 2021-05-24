Rialto Markets announced its appointment of Charles V. Senatore to its advisory board
EINPresswire.com/ -- Rialto Markets, a FINRA registered Broker Dealer operating an SEC recognized Alternative Trading System for private securities including those issued as Digital Asset Securities, has announced the appointment of Charles V. Senatore to its advisory board. Mr. Senatore brings unparalleled experience to the Rialto Markets advisory board. He is a member of the Massachusetts Securities Division's Fintech Working Group. He teaches Compliance and Regulatory Strategy at the University of Chicago Law School and has guest lectured at Harvard Law School, NYU Law School and Northeastern University.
Most recently, Mr. Senatore served on the management committee of Fidelity Investments' Devonshire Investors unit, which focuses on private equity, venture, and strategic investing. Mr. Senatore also led global compliance programs at Fidelity Investments and Merrill Lynch.
In addition to his executive roles at top financial services companies, Mr. Senatore has extensive experience on the regulatory side of the business. He chaired the board of the National Society of Compliance Professionals, the FINRA National Adjudicatory Council, and the NASD District 10 Business Committee for New York. Mr. Senatore is a former Regional Director of the Securities and Exchange Commission and Chief of the Public Corruption Section of the United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Florida.
“We are thrilled to be able to tap into Chuck’s expertise and extensive knowledge of the securities industry as a member of Rialto’s advisory board,” said Shari Noonan, CEO of Rialto Markets.
Robert Noonan
Most recently, Mr. Senatore served on the management committee of Fidelity Investments' Devonshire Investors unit, which focuses on private equity, venture, and strategic investing. Mr. Senatore also led global compliance programs at Fidelity Investments and Merrill Lynch.
In addition to his executive roles at top financial services companies, Mr. Senatore has extensive experience on the regulatory side of the business. He chaired the board of the National Society of Compliance Professionals, the FINRA National Adjudicatory Council, and the NASD District 10 Business Committee for New York. Mr. Senatore is a former Regional Director of the Securities and Exchange Commission and Chief of the Public Corruption Section of the United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Florida.
“We are thrilled to be able to tap into Chuck’s expertise and extensive knowledge of the securities industry as a member of Rialto’s advisory board,” said Shari Noonan, CEO of Rialto Markets.
Robert Noonan
Rialto Markets
+1 917-299-3122
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn