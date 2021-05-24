Strict Rules on Waste Disposal by Governments Worldwide to Propel Global Waste Management Market from 2020 to 2027 – Exclusive Report [Pages-206] by Research Dive

The global waste management market is expected to witness undesirable impact during the Covid-19 pandemic. Strict government rules regarding waste disposal are anticipated to drive the market during the forecasted period.

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new report studied by Research Dive, the global waste management market is anticipated to reach $2,319.5 billion, increasing from a market size of $2,075.8 billion in 2019, at a notable CAGR of 5.6% during 2020-2027 timeframe.

The all-inclusive report includes several facets such as market estimates, current scenario of the market, growth factors, restraints, and opportunities in the analyzed period. The report also mentions the market CAGR and revenue stipulations; thus making it simple for the new players to gain knowledge of the market.

Covid-19 Impact on the Market

The global waste management market is estimated to witness a devastating effect during the Covid-19 crises due to exponential increase in the quantity of waste and absence of human resources to manage rubbish with proper disposal protocols. Moreover, lockdown scenario across several countries led to the rise in panic buying and upsurge in the single-use items. Furthermore, several initiatives taken up by the government and companies is aiding in the growth of the market during the pandemic. These initiatives also offer labor safety and effective waste disposal.

Factors Affecting the Market Growth

The global waste management market is estimated to enhance during the forecasted period due to rise in government rules and regulations on waste disposal methods. Health related problems can arise if waste is not dispensed off in a planned manner. Apart from this, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA regions are projected to create ample opportunities in the market due to surge in population and urbanization. These all factors are estimated to boost the market growth during the forecasted period. However, unclean energy generated from the waste is likely to cause severe health issues, thus restraining the market growth during 2020-2027 timeframe.

Industrial Waste Management Sub-Segment to Gain Huge Profits

Among type segment, the industrial waste management sub-segment is expected to generate a revenue of $2,064.2 billion during the analyzed timeframe. Rapid urbanization like development of smart cities, megaprojects, and rising industries is expected to enhance the amount of waste generated, thus resulting in the sub-segment market growth during the analyzed timeframe.

Disposable Sub-Segment to Achieve Large Market Share

Among the service segment, the disposable sub-segment is anticipated to surpass $1,230.2 billion during the estimated timeframe. Rising in the regulations for waste management and disposal such as composting, recycling, plasma gratification, and much more is expected to fuel the sub-segment market growth during the analyzed time period.

Regional Outlook

The Asia-Pacific waste management market stood at $1,183.4 billion in 2019 and is expected to gain a revenue of $1,366.0 billion by 2027. Rise in the urban population and rapid advancements in infrastructure in countries like China and India is projected to drive the global market during the analyzed timeframe.

Key Market Players and Business Strategies

The prominent players of the global waste management market are -

Clean Harbors, Inc.

Biffa Plc

Covanta Holding Corporation

Hitachi Zosen Corporation

Daiseki Co., Ltd

Remondis Se & Co. Kg

Suez

Waste Management, Inc

Republic Services, Inc

Casella Waste Systems Inc.

These market players are aiming for mergers and acquisitions, product developments, and tie-ups to gain an upper hand in the market worldwide. For instance, in October 2020, Dow Chemical International Pvt. Ltd, a provider of science based products, introduced its digital waste management platform called Rethink+. This initiative aims to prevent post-consumer plastic rubbish from ending up in the landfills by digitally linking processors, waste generators, aggregators, and recyclers.

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis for the Global Waste management Market

Bargaining Power of Suppliers: The companies involved in waste management business are moderate in number. These companies are working on capacity expansions, acquisitions, and partnership to deal with the expensive supplies. Further, the volatile demands in supplier pricing may impact company profitability.

Thus, the bargaining power of the suppliers is moderate. Bargaining Power of Buyers: Buyers have low bargaining power, primarily because of the moderate number of suppliers, waste management regulations laid down by the government. The buyers have less choice in selecting the waste management method.

Hence, the bargaining power of buyers is low. Threat of New Entrants: Startups entering this market are making advancements in the waste management solutions. Further, the switching cost of the buyers is not high.

As a result, the threat of the new entrants is moderate. Threat of Substitutes: There is no alternative product for waste management.

Therefore, the threat of substitutes is low. Competitive Rivalry in the Market: The ventures operating in the global waste management market are focusing on strategies such as acquisitions, product innovations and capacity expansion to hold their position in the market. Such initiatives help the companies in strengthening the footprint worldwide.

Therefore, competitive rivalry in the market is moderate.

