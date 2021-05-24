Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 181 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,136 in the last 365 days.

Modi: Native media have gone simple on India’s Prime Minister. That is altering due to the pandemic

Given how decomposed the corpses were, officials in Bihar suspected they had come from further upstream — possibly from Uttar Pradesh, the highly populated state where Gaur is based. So he sent a team of 30 reporters to over 27 districts to investigate.

After hours of searching, the team found more than 2,000 bodies floating or buried along a 1,100-kilometer (684-mile) stretch of the Ganges, which is considered a holy river to most Hindus. Dainik Bhaskar, one of India’s biggest Hindi-language newspapers, published its story last week with the headline, “Ganga is ashamed.”

“I have never seen anything like this in my 35-year-long career,” Gaur told CNN Business.

For weeks, India has been engulfed by a brutal second wave of Covid-19 infections, with millions of new cases. There have been nearly 300,000 Covid-related deaths recorded by the Health Ministry since the pandemic began, even though the actual figure is likely much higher.

While the human toll of the disease has been immense,…

The post Modi: Native media have gone simple on India’s Prime Minister. That is altering due to the pandemic appeared first on CaymanMama.com | News.

You just read:

Modi: Native media have gone simple on India’s Prime Minister. That is altering due to the pandemic

Distribution channels: World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.