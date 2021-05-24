Thumbies® Offers New Products in Time for Father’s Day Gifting

Memorial jewelry manufacturer releasing two new knife options under $100

WOODSTOCK, IL, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thumbies® Inc., creator of one-of-a-kind jewelry and keepsakes worn or carried in memory of a loved one, announces the launch of two new products, designed in the spirit of a life celebrated and of memories kept close. The two new knife options are unique tributes to a loved one and will be available for only $90 through the month of May, to allow for Father’s Day gift orders.

The Small Keychain Knife is a slip joint knife with a keychain connection. Made in the USA, this keychain knife has a high-carbon stainless steel blade and a body fabricated from aluminum. It is rust-resistant and easy to sharpen and can be kept comfortably in a pocket at 2-1/2” L closed and weighing one ounce. Thumbies offers the knife in a choice of blue or black. Our artisans personalize the knife with a print and inscription of your choice, with two lines of engraving available, in block or script.

The Multi Tool Keychain Knife includes a frame lock knife, bottle opener and detachable keychain ring, and is fabricated from 440 Stainless Steel. It is approximately 3” L closed and weighs about three ounces, making it easy to carry in a jacket or pants pocket. This sturdy tool is customized with the print and inscription you submit to our team for personalization and can fit two lines of engraving, in block or script.

“People both memorialize and celebrate their loved ones in so many ways,” said Thumbies President Wayne Read. “We had many requests from our funeral industry partners and as well as directly from customers for additions to our line of knives, and we are happy to provide these two knives for wider choices, and in time for people to celebrate Father’s Day in June.”

Like most Thumbies keepsake product offerings, the new knives are customizable to include the paw or nose print of a beloved pet in addition to the fingerprint, thumbprint or handprint of a family member or friend.

Both new knives are available for $90 through the month of May, in time to order for Father’s Day. As of June 1st, they will be $99 each. Visit thumbies.com for more information.

About Thumbies

Established in 1988, Thumbies is the original fingerprint keepsake provider. With products celebrating people and pets (Buddies Pet Keepsakes®) as well as Phoenix Collection® cremation keepsakes, Thumbies remains the industry leader in quality and selection. Employing a process that combines art and cutting-edge technology, each fully cast keepsake is hand crafted and individually finished in the U.S. heartland by skilled artisans working with the highest-quality raw materials. Thumbies offers a large number of exclusive designs and proprietary materials no other keepsake provider can match. The unique ability to take personalization to the next level allows Thumbies to create 100% custom, made-to-order designs.

