Akiba Brings to Auction East Coast Estate Finds and Mid-Century Design

Akiba Brings to Auction East Coast Estate Finds and Mid-Century DesignNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Akiba Antiques will present nearly 700 lots on May 27th, 2021 in the upcoming East Coast Estate Finds sale. Bidding starts at 12:00 PM EDT on LiveAuctioneers. This cross-category event offers lighting and candelabras, fine art, glass vessels, mid-century design, and more.
A set of decorative sconces owned by American decorator Billy Baldwin leads the listings (USD 10,000 – $20,000).
Baldwin favored clean lines, polished surfaces, and comfort above all. As an interior designer, Baldwin fully aligned himself with Modernism. However, he allowed other styles in his San Juan home. Each available sconce resembles the head of an elephant and features realistic details. Clear glass shades balance on the tip of each elephant’s trunk.
A mid-century brass chandelier designed by Gaetano Sciolari is also available ($2,000 – $8,000).
Sciolari headed the Italian brand Stilnovo through the 1950s and was known for his glossy metal light fixtures. Italian designer Massimo Vignelli’s handiwork can be seen in another offered chandelier ($2,000 – $8,000).
The auction will include several notable antique clocks. A cast bronze train station clock from Telechron is one example ($15,000 – $30,000).
Designed around the late 1920s, this clock features four separate faces, foliage decorations, and an octagonal base. A French gilt bronze and enamel clock ($1,000 – $3,000) will be available alongside a Russian wood mantel clock from H. Moser & Cie. ($2,000 – $6,000). The latter piece was made in the 19th century to mark the 300th anniversary of the Romanov dynasty.
Fine art collectors will find works by several leading 20th-century and contemporary artists. Patrick Schiavino’s Tranquility painting is a key piece ($4,000 – $8,000).
A self-taught artist and transplant from the music business, Schiavino creates abstract layered paintings with a vibrant palette. Tranquility shows the viewer a circle of layered pinks, violets, and yellows. Light blue and aqua spirals surround the colorful center. Prints and original works from Tom Wesselmann, Marc Chagall, Pablo Picasso, and Jane Peterson round out the fine art offerings.
Bidders will find two colorful Murano glass vessels from Massimo Micheluzzi in the catalog. Micheluzzi started his career as a photographer in a glass factory. The production process intrigued him, and Micheluzzi later learned the trade from master Murano glassblowers. The Venice-based artist now produces modern glass sculptures with complex color combinations. The available vessels stand just over 12 inches tall. They have broad and thin bodies with tapered points at the top. Each vessel has a presale estimate of $500 to $5,000.
Additional lots include:
* Set of vintage crystal decanter and cordial glasses ($500 – $5,000)
* Offset lithograph of Roy Lichtenstein’s Drowning Girl ($200 – $2,000)
* Paul Evans Cityscape patchwork bench ($500 – $1,500)
* Chinese bone calligraphy brush with a horsehair tip ($100 – $1,000)
* Assorted porcelain plate sets from Fitz & Floyd, Royal Doulton, Minton, and others ($100 – $1,000 per set)
* Yves Saint Laurent bolero jacket with black velvet and metal details ($300 – $600)
Charles and Franceska Akiba founded Akiba Antiques in Paris, France during the 1980s. Their joint collecting and selling experience was in French furniture and European fine art. The couple eventually moved to the United States and settled in Dania Beach, Florida, where the auction house continues to host regular sales both live and online.
Akiba Antiques’ East Coast Estate Finds auction will begin at 12:00 PM EDT on May 27th, 2021. Interested collectors can find more information and the complete catalog on LiveAuctioneers.
