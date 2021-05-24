Rostec to Increase Share in the Global Helicopter Engine Market to 20% by 2035
Rostec to Increase Share in the Global Helicopter Engine Market to 20% by 2035MOSCOW, RUSSIA, May 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Russian share in the world market for helicopter engines ranges between 10 to 12 percent. This was reported to TASS by the Deputy General Director – General Designer of the United Engine Corporation (UEC, part of the Rostec State Corporation), Yuri Shmotin.
"Today UEC is represented on the global helicopter engine market by two types of motors: TV3-117/VK-2500 and TV7-117V. The corporation's market share in 2019-2020 amounted to around 10 to 12 percent", said Shmotin.
He predicts a gradual rise in the corporation's share in the global market. "By 2035, it is planned to increase the market share to 18-20%. The main driver for growth will be the launch of VK-650V and 1600V engines, as well as the adaptation of the entire model range of Russian helicopter engines to foreign platforms in the UEC's traditional sales markets, Southeast Asia", added the General Designer.
As noted by Shmotin, the share of helicopter engines in the UEC revenue structure is about 6-9%. “Considering that 95% of the fleet used by the state aviation consists of helicopters with engines that were produced in Ukraine until 2015, revenue is not considered as main indicator for UEC. The state's defense capability and maintaining the export potential of Russian helicopter technology in the international market is a higher priority” he emphasized.
UEC is the sole Russian manufacturer of engines for light and medium helicopters.
United Engine Corporation (part of Rostec State Corporation) is an integrated structure specializing in the development, serial production and maintenance of engines for military and civil aviation, space programs and the navy, as well as oil and gas and energy industries.
Rosteс State Corporation is one of the largest industrial companies in Russia. It unites more than 800 scientific and industrial organizations in 60 regions of the country. Its key areas of activity are aircraft engineering, radioelectronics, medical technologies, innovative materials, etc. The corporation’s portfolio includes such well-known brands as AvtoVAZ, KAMAZ, UAC, Russian Helicopters, UEC, Uralvagonzavod, Shvabe, Kalashnikov, etc. Rostec is active in the implementation of all 12 national projects. The company is a key provider of Smart City technology, it is engaged in the digitalization of public administration, industry and social sectors, and it is developing plans for the development of 5G wireless technologies, an Industrial Internet of Things, big data and blockchain systems. Rostec partners with leading world manufacturers such as Boeing, Airbus, Daimler, Pirelli and Renault. The corporation’s products are delivered to more than 100 countries worldwide. Almost a third of the company's revenue comes from the export of high-tech products.
