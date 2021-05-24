Museums, Historical Sites, Zoos, And Parks Use AR Technology For Enhanced Customer Experiences

Museums, Historical Sites, Zoos, And Parks Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Museums, Historical Sites, Zoos, And Parks Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Art organizers, museums and zoos are using augmented reality (AR) technology to create real world experience for customers. Augmented reality is the integration of digital information with the user’s environment in real time. Museums and zoos are now using augmented reality as a tool to educate and entertain the audience by creating a visual tour guide and displaying 3D content in a real-world camera view. For instance, Cleveland Museum of Art is using augmented reality technology to let users interact and access the most current and comprehensive information about every piece of artwork in the museum. In Acropolis Museum in Athens, Greece, the team used AR technology to bring a collection of architectural and sculptural remains to life.

The museums, historical sites, zoos, and parks services market consists of sales of museum, historical site, zoo, and park services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that conserve and exhibit objects of historical value, archaeological sites, live plant and animal life displays, and natural areas or settings. The museums, historical sites, zoos, and parks market is segmented into museums; historical sites; zoos & botanical gardens and nature parks and other similar institutions.

The global museums, historical sites, zoos, and parks market is expected to grow from $41.84 billion in 2020 to $48.53 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $63.84 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%.

North America is the largest region in the global museums, historical sites, zoos, and parks market, accounting for 33% of the market in 2020. Asia Pacific is the second largest region accounting for 29% of the global market. Africa was the smallest region in the market.

The global museums, historical sites, zoos, and parks market is segmented by type into museums, historical sites, zoos & botanical gardens, nature parks and other similar institutions, by revenue source into tickets, food and beverages, others, by visitors' age group into below 25 years, 25 to 39 years, 40 to 59 years, 60 to 74 years, 75 years and above, and by visitors' gender into male, female.

The major players covered in the global museums, historical sites, zoos, and parks market are Krusger, Zoological Garden of Berlin, The American Museum of Natural History, National Museum of China, British Museum.

Museums, Historical Sites, Zoos, And Parks Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides museums, historical sites, zoos, and parks market overview, forecast museums, historical sites, zoos, and parks market size and growth for the whole market, museums, historical sites, zoos, and parks market segments, and geographies, museums, historical sites, zoos, and parks market trends, museums, historical sites, zoos, and parks market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

