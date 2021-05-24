Attorney Carol Sigmond to be Featured on Close Up Radio

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The racial unrest and political violence of the last year can be traced back directly to the insidiousness of white supremacy.

At some point or another, Americans will have to face up to the question of white supremacy and how we are all going to address it.

Carol Sigmond is the chair of the construction law team for Porzio, Bromberg & Newman Carol and vice president for the New York State Bar Association’s First Judicial District.

Sigmond is doing what she can from her position of leadership to restore trust and confront the perniciousness of white supremacy.

“When communities lose trust in institutions, the system fails,” says Sigmond. “We’re looking at issues of access to justice, operation of the court system, improving the court system to make it more functional for citizens. We examine these issues in conjunction with the legislature and the governor to improve the judiciary and make the criminal justice system more fair.”

White supremacy has infiltrated housing, zoning, schools, political gerrymandering and law enforcement. People of color are locked in poverty with no hope to close the gap.

“We use all kinds of language to avoid addressing issue,” says Attorney Carol Sigmond. “Desegregation, integration, affirmative action, diversity, inclusion. All it really means is that we need to face the issue of white supremacy. We have to face these issues. The conversations need to be had and they have to be uncomfortable conversations.”

And, says Sigmond, white supremacy must be confronted by the white community. For too long, we have placed that burden on people of color. To ensure that everyone is sharing the same experience regardless of their ethnicity, race or gender, we must reject white privilege.

“It's about imagination and reimagination,” says Sigmond. “We have to confront it in the moment and we cannot be worried about the consequences. We cannot allow this to go on, People like me have to say ‘No more!’ We have got to be start somewhere.

