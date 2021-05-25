Ship & Shore Environmental Delivers New and Expanded Pollution Abatement Solutions for Growing Industrial Sectors

LONG BEACH, CA, USA, May 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While North America, East Asia, and most global regions are making a gradual recovery from the economic impacts of COVID-19, enforcement of air quality rules and regulations are back in effect. This presents the industrial world with a double challenge: committing to pollution abatement and environmental protection as a part of their responsibility and sustainability efforts, as well as protecting operations and local mandate compliance in the face of renewed governmental pressure. As one of the world's foremost experts on environmental pollution abatement, Ship & Shore Environmental, Inc. (S&SE) is stepping up its efforts in 2021 to bring industrial clients the technologies and tools they need to meet both challenges.

New Tech for a New Time

Recovery is booming across most sectors, but with rising business comes expansion needs. A new report shows the petrochemicals market flourishing with a 17.6% CAGR. Grand View Research shows the biogas market at a 4.48% CAGR through 2027. While oil demand plummeted during the pandemic, it is now closing in on pre-COVID levels. KPMG notes in the chemical industry that “it’s time to double down on ESG [environmental, social, and governance] strategies” as “C-suite executives will increasingly be measured on, and rewarded for, progress against ESG targets.” Across these and similar sectors, there has never been a more critical time to embrace pollution abatement and use it as part of a strong strategy for driving growth over the decade.

To cater to the growing opportunities in the Chemical, Petrochemical, Oil & Gas, and Biogas industries, Ship & Shore has broadened their product offerings and custom engineered solutions. New Ship & Shore technologies and capabilities for these markets include:

• Dust collectors and baghouses: These industrial systems use a series of lined bags to filter the air from fine particles. A large fan pulls air through the system, so clean air exits back into the environment and dust is left behind.

• H2S & VOC removal vessels/tanks: Sulfurous and hydrocarbon compounds are common industrial air emission issues that can cause noxious smells and pollutants throughout an area. S&SE employs a system of activated carbon, other adsorbents, and advanced filtration to achieve nearly total absorption of these compounds.

• Expanded Fabrication: Through capex investment and manufacturing optimization, S&SE has expanded its output capabilities over the past year in anticipation of the demand accompanying economic rebound.

Beyond these innovations, S&SE has doubled down on the products and technologies that have fueled its growth for the past two decades, including direct-fired thermal oxidizers (TOs), multi-stage TOs, and scrubbers. This preparation and expansion is generating new business. S&SE now has many projects queued for several major biogas companies, including multiple sets of hydrogen sulfide (H2S) and VOC removal vessels, scrubbers, and multi-stage TOs – all with complete stainless steel and exotic material fabrication capabilities in house.

In addition to their expanded product offerings, Ship & Shore has added a new layer of value to the company’s engineering and drafting capabilities. For example, simulation and modeling was instrumental in helping to drive that aforementioned fabrication expansion as well as assisting in guiding new plant design. S&SE has invested in new 3D modelling and piping stress analysis capabilities to help better visualize and plan customer projects and installations.

"Ship & Shore had to pull double duty during the pandemic,” said S&SE president and CEO Anoosheh Oskouian. “We have been an essential organization for industry and infrastructure throughout COVID, and we have to prepare for needs in a post-pandemic world. These innovations and expansions will position us to be the most responsive, resourceful, and effective pollution abatement supplier in the world.”

For more information about Ship & Shore's full new pollution abatement technology portfolio, please contact sales@shipandshore.com or visit www.shipandshore.com.

About Ship & Shore Environmental, Inc.

Ship & Shore Environmental, Inc. is a Long Beach, California-based, woman-owned, certified business specializing in air pollution capture and control systems for industrial applications. Ship & Shore helps major manufacturers meet Volatile Organic Compound (VOC) abatement challenges by providing customized, energy-efficient air pollution abatement systems for various industries, resulting in improved operational efficiency and tailored "green" solutions. Since 2000, Ship & Shore has been prepared to handle and advise on the full spectrum of environmental needs with a complete array of custom engineering, manufacturing capabilities, and global offices around the U.S., Canada, Europe, Middle East, and China. For more information, visit www.shipandshore.com.

