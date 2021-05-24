Finest Quality Olive Oil Comes with Competitive Prices: A Modern Approach by Artem Oliva

Artem Oliva, known as the leading olive oil exporter in Turkey, has revealed the facts and practices behind their high quality and low cost olive oils.

IZMIR, TURKEY, May 24, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Managing Directors of Artem Oliva , Mr. Akman and Mr. Candeger, have revealed the factors behind Artem Oliva’s success in producing the premium quality of olive oils with comparably low costs. Achieving such superior level of value delivery seems to require deep technical knowledge of production and optimization of processes.Olive oil types and qualities of each type are well defined by the European Commission. This regulation was kept updated and developed over the years and it has always been the industry reference point. In today’s commercial area of olive oil trade, these codes are used to define the characteristics of the oil traded between buyers and sellers. However, in a recent discussion held by Artem Oliva, it was asked if it was really the best olive oil that is same as defined in European Commission regulation.Free acidity is the chemical value that is one of key indicators of olive oil quality and type. The finest quality of olive oil, defined as extra virgin , is expected to meet the legal limit of maximum 0.8 % free acidity (Commission Regulation (EC) No. 702/2007 of 21 June 2007). As it is well stated that the oils obtained from healthy fruits, regardless of the cultivar and processed just after harvesting, have very low values of free acidity. In a more depth investigate of this definition, the question comes to reality. Is it really possible to achieve better results than the legal limits by only following the proper methods and practices without any extra investment or cost?In 2020/2021’s harvest season, Artem Oliva has proudly announced the free acidity levels of their olive oils reached down to 0.5 % on average. This means that 37.5% better than the legal limits defined by the regulation. Company partner Mr. Akman has stated that they have not taken any action that would lead to increase in the costs. The only improvement that the company made was to focus on optimization of the workflow starting from the harvesting. As an example, it is no secret that if the harvested olive fruits are transported to the olive mill and enters production without any idle waiting, the oils extracted are to be low in free acidity.There are two main factors that are called as spoiling reactions in olive oils. First one is lipolysis and the second one is lipid oxidation. In order to evaluate the lipolysis, we need to check the free acidity. However, oxidation is a bit more difficult to evaluate. In order to define the oxidation, what two values that needed to be checked are primary and secondary products of oxidation. Hydroperoxide value is the primary products of oxidation. In the legal definition of olive oils, peroxide index limit is defined to be maximum 20.00 mEqO2/kg for extra virgin olive oils.In 2020/2021’s harvest season, Artem Oliva’s olive oils peroxide level has the mean of 12.89 mEqO2/kg. This value reflects to 35.5 % better result than the legal limits. The peroxide value means the degree of oxidation of the oil at the early stage of oxidative spoilage long before a rancid smell and taste becomes perceivable. Lower the peroxide level mean higher quality oils. Artem Oliva partners have said that in order to avoid the oxidation levels to end up high, they focus on optimization of the production processes and the storage to avoid the oil to be exposed to air.Keeping up such level of quality without any cost means that both the industrial buyers and end users are reaching to premium quality of Artem Oliva’s olive oils at the cost of ordinary ones. Artem Oliva team has been very proud of the outcome of their olive oils chemical values and emphasized that they have further plans to increase their target quality levels and to reach better results in Turkish olive oil