Royalton Barracks - Arrest and request for public assistance in locating wanted person

INCIDENT: Stolen vehicle, Arrest of Kevin Bent and request for assistance in locating wanted person Amanda Conant

CASE #: 21B201580

TROOPER: Patrick Tingle STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 05/21/2021 6:37 pm

LOCATION: East Randolph Rd, Chelsea, VT

VIOLATION: Operating without Owner’s Consent (additional charges below in narrative)

ACCUSED: Kevin Allen Bent

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Homeless

WANTED PERSON: Amanda L Conant

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Homeless

SUMMARY OF INCIDENTS:

On May 21, 2021 at approximately 6:37 pm, the Vermont State Police received a report of a stolen Silloway Septic Truck from a location on East Randolph Road in Chelsea, Orange County. An investigation by Tpr. Tingle located the vehicle in East Randolph and developed probable cause to arrest Kevin Bent, 32, on suspicion of using the vehicle without consent of the owner. A search of the area located Mr. Bent in the East Randolph Baptist Church. Mr. Bent was arrested on an outstanding warrant and transported to the State Police barracks in Royalton for processing.

Mr. Bent was issued a criminal citation to appear in the Superior Court of Vermont, Orange Criminal Division on May 24, 2021 at 12:30 pm. Mr. Bent was subsequently lodged at the Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield in lieu of bail.

ADDITIONAL CASES/CHARGES

CASE: 21B201587

DATE/TIME: 05/21/2021 6:50 pm

TROOPER: Collins

CHARGE(S): Contempt (Warrant Arrest)

On 04/19/2021 the Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division, issued a warrant for the arrest of Mr. Bent for failing to appear at arraignment on charges of:

Vehicle Operation -Reckless or Gross Negligence Eluding Law Enforcement Officer – Negligent Operation Reckless Endangerment

Mr. Bent was issued a criminal citation to appear in the Superior Court of Vermont, Windsor Criminal Division on May 25, 2021 at 12:30 pm. Mr. Bent was subsequently lodged at the Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield in lieu of $500 bail.

CASE: 21BL002560

DATE/TIME: 05/03/2021 1:08 pm

OFFICER: Victor Hinojosa (Berlin PD)

CHARGE(S):

False Information to Police Negligent Operation Driving License Suspended

On 05/03/2021 at approximately 1:08 pm, an officer with Berlin PD stopped a vehicle being driving by Mr. Bent. Mr. Bent gave a false name to the officer and subsequently fled from him. Mr. Bent’s license is currently under criminal suspension in VT.

Mr. Bent was issued a criminal citation to appear in the Superior Court of Vermont, Washington Criminal Division on July 8, 2021 at 8:30 am.

CASE: 21B201448

DATE/TIME: 05/10/2021 10:50 pm

TROOPER: Roaldi

CHARGE(S):

Grand Larceny Burglary Possession of Stolen Property Making or having burglar’s tools

On 05/10/2021 at approximately 10:50 pm, the Vermont State Police began an investigation of an occupied dwelling in Pomfret. Investigation revealed that Kevin Bent and Amanda Conant, 30, had forced entry into a residence in Pomfret and subsequently stole the victim’s 2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

CASE: 21B201455

DATE/TIME: 05/11/2021 1:33 pm

TROOPER: Lemnah

CHARGE(S):

Burglary Possession of Stolen Property Petit Larceny Aggravated Operation without Owners Consent

On 05/11/2021 at approximately 1:33 pm, the Vermont State Police began an investigation of an active burglary to a dwelling in Granville. The homeowner, via her home security camera system, observed a man and a woman break into her home in Granville. Investigation revealed that Kevin Bent and Amanda Conant had used the stolen 2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee from Pomfret to drive to the home, burglarize it and then flee. Mr. Bent was issued a criminal citation to appear in the Superior Court of Vermont, Addison Criminal Division on May 24, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. Mr. Bent was subsequently lodged at the Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield in lieu of $5000 bail.

CASE: 21B201568

DATE/TIME: 05/20/2021 9:36 pm

TROOPER: Valcourt

CHARGE(S):

Resisting Arrest Aggravated Operation without Owner’s Consent

On 05/20/2021 at approximately 9:36 pm, the Vermont State Police received a report of suspicious person at the Mill Branch Market and Deli in East Randolph. On arrival, troopers located the 2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee which had been stolen from Pomfret. Troopers observed to occupants and recognized them as Amanda Conant and Kevin Bent. The vehicle had been spray-painted red, had its catalytic converter removed and the vehicle registration had been replaced with improper registration plates. The words “Bonnie & Clyde 2021” were observed to have been spray-painted on the vehicle’s hood. The occupants appeared to possibly impaired and when awoken were ordered out of the car. Neither occupant complied with the trooper’s order. Ms. Conant started the car and fled the parking lot at high rate of speed.

An extensive search of the area by the State Police and an Orange County Deputy Sheriff was conducted. Over the next few hours, residents of Chelsea and Turnbridge area reported seeing the Jeep in their driveways, but the vehicle had left prior to police arrival. At approximately 11:33 p.m., Troopers located the vehicle in the woods behind a residence on Bicknell Hill Rd in Chelsea. Mr. Bent and Ms. Conant attempted to flee though the woods but stopped when the Jeep became stuck in mud. After being ordered to stop, Mr. Bent and Ms. Conant fled into the heavily wooded area. Upon recovery of the stolen Jeep, numerous items which are believed to have been stolen were located. This investigation is ongoing.

Mr. Bent was issued a criminal citation to appear in the Superior Court of Vermont, Orange Criminal Division on May 24, 2021 at 12:30 pm. Mr. Bent was subsequently lodged at the Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield in lieu of $10,000 bail.

CASE: 21B201582

DATE/TIME: 05/15/2021 3:30 pm

TROOPER: Chin

CHARGE(S):

1. Grand Larceny

2. Burglary

3. Possession of Stolen Property

4. Making or having burglar’s tools

5. Unlawful Mischief >$900

On 05/21/2021 at approximately 7:00 pm, the Vermont State Police began an investigation of a burglary at an occupied dwelling in Barnard. Investigation revealed that Kevin Bent and Amanda Conant had forced entry into a residence in Barnard and had stolen numerous items, which were subsequently in the recovered in the Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Additional charges and cases are expected soon as additional investigations continue.

On 04/14/2021 the Vermont Superior Court, Orange Criminal Division, issued a warrant for the arrest of Ms. Amanda Conant for failing to appear at arraignment on the charge of:

1. Heroin – Possession 200 mgm or more

***The State Police is requesting the public’s assistance with locating Ms. Amanda Conant.***

Anyone with information about these incidents is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police – Royalton barracks at (802) 234-9933 or call the State Police Crime Information Tip Line at (802) 241-5355. Anonymous crime tips can also be sent using your mobile device. Text the keyword VTIPS to the shortcut CRIMES (274687) and share the tip you have about a crime. Anonymous tips also can be made online by visiting https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

