Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 594 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,684 in the last 365 days.

Recruiting for Good Launches Sweet Community Service Moms Help Girls Travel

Soccer Loves All...United By Passion + Purpose + Play #soccerlovesall www.SoccerLovesAll.com

Soccer Loves All...United By Passion + Purpose + Play #soccerlovesall www.SoccerLovesAll.com

Participate in Recruiting for Good Referrals Program to Earn Funding for Girl Soccer Team Trips #2023WomenSoccer #collaboration www.2023WomenSoccer.com

Participate in Recruiting for Good Referrals Program to Earn Funding for Girl Soccer Team Trips #2023WomenSoccer #collaboration www.2023WomenSoccer.com

We Help Companies Find Talented Professionals and Generate Proceeds to Make a Positive Impact #findtalent #makepositiveimpact www.RecruitingforGood.com

We Help Companies Find Talented Professionals and Generate Proceeds to Make a Positive Impact #findtalent #makepositiveimpact www.RecruitingforGood.com

Recruiting for Good created a sweet community service for soccer moms who love to help girl teams fund and save money for 2023 Women's World Cup Soccer Trips.

Moms join our meaningful community service to help girls travel and change their lives forever.”
— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency helping companies find talented professionals and generating proceeds to make a positive impact.

For the next two years, staffing agency, Recruiting for Good, is helping girls soccer teams fund trips to 2023 Women's Soccer in Australia and New Zealand.

According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Why is Recruiting for Good helping fund girl team trips to 2023 Women’s Soccer? Sport Travel is an investment that transforms lives."

Recruiting for Good created 'The Sweetest Community Service' for Soccer Moms to make a positive impact.

How Do Soccer Moms Participate?

Live in LA or The Bay Soccer Moms have kids who play in club teams, elite travel teams, or school (middle school, high school, and college).

1. Moms connect girl soccer teams intent on traveling to the 2023 Women's World Cup to Recruiting for Good.
2. Our staffing agency works collaboratively with parents to reward referrals to companies hiring talented professionals with funding for travel.

Carlos Cymerman adds, "Moms join our meaningful community service to help girls travel and change their lives forever."

About

Are you a passionate sweet soccer mom that loves to make a positive impact? Join to help girls travel. Simply, connect a girls soccer team intent on traveling to the 2023 Women's World Cup to Recruiting for Good. Our staffing agency works collaboratively with parents to reward referrals to companies hiring talented professionals with funding for travel. To learn more visit www.HelpGirlsTravel.com

Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Engineering and Information Technology. We're generating proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com

Recruiting for Good is helping soccer girls fund trips to the 2023 Women's World Cup. Recruiting for Good generates proceeds from staffing placements. Teams earn travel savings by successfully participating in the referral program. To learn more visit www.2023WomenSoccer.com

Companies that send jobs to Recruiting for Good and retain the staffing agency for search can adopt a girls soccer team. A portion of every full-time placement fee will help fund team travel for the 2023 Women's Soccer in Australia and New Zealand (for the next two years.) To learn more visit www.AdoptaSoccerTeam.com

Kids are Fans for Good is a creative drawing contest inspired by a five-year-old boy (#soccerstar his nickname). The contest is for passionate K to Middle School soccer fans; every week the funnest drawing wins fan gear from their favorite team and/or sport hero/heroine. Staffing Agency, Recruiting for Good, is sponsoring the meaningful creative drawing contest that teaches kids to participate in life and to use their creative talent to win rewards. To learn more visit www.FansforGood.com. The only way for kids to participate in Fans for Good is to be invited by a kid who just completed a drawing and earned a reward. Making the contest a sweet Pay-It-Forward experience for kids!

Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Recruiting for Good Launches Sweet Community Service Moms Help Girls Travel

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, IT Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.