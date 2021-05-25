Recruiting for Good Launches Sweet Community Service Moms Help Girls Travel
Recruiting for Good created a sweet community service for soccer moms who love to help girl teams fund and save money for 2023 Women's World Cup Soccer Trips.
Moms join our meaningful community service to help girls travel and change their lives forever.”SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency helping companies find talented professionals and generating proceeds to make a positive impact.
For the next two years, staffing agency, Recruiting for Good, is helping girls soccer teams fund trips to 2023 Women's Soccer in Australia and New Zealand.
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Why is Recruiting for Good helping fund girl team trips to 2023 Women’s Soccer? Sport Travel is an investment that transforms lives."
Recruiting for Good created 'The Sweetest Community Service' for Soccer Moms to make a positive impact.
How Do Soccer Moms Participate?
Live in LA or The Bay Soccer Moms have kids who play in club teams, elite travel teams, or school (middle school, high school, and college).
1. Moms connect girl soccer teams intent on traveling to the 2023 Women's World Cup to Recruiting for Good.
2. Our staffing agency works collaboratively with parents to reward referrals to companies hiring talented professionals with funding for travel.
Carlos Cymerman adds, "Moms join our meaningful community service to help girls travel and change their lives forever."
About
