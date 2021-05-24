This firm needs to rent 35,000 folks. However discovering staff will not be simple

Security and facility services company Allied Universal is looking to hire more than 35,000 workers in the next two months.

The unemployment rate ticked up in April from 6% in March as more people reentered the labor force. And while that’s good news, some industries are still struggling to hire workers.

“I think it’s going to be challenging for certain,” said Morgan Price, senior vice president of recruiting and talent acquisition at Allied Universal. “Not only is just finding the people to come to us a challenge, but we are battling a lot of other companies that are also in the same position so it’s going to be a tight race to the candidate.”

Demand for workers has been on the rise as the economy recovers, said Nick Bunker, an economist with employment website Indeed. Restaurant operators and manufacturers report that they have not been able to fill open positions and McDonald’s announced last week that it’s increasing wages for some staff to help attract workers. “The labor…

