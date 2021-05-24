NOBEL PEACE LAUREATE KAILASH SATYARTHI KEYNOTE TO 74TH WHA: FINANCING & ACTION NEEDED NOW FOR WORLD’S POOREST CHILDREN
Global child rights activist demands immediate support for poorest children and families suffering the worst impacts of the global pandemicNEW DELHI, INDIA, May 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nobel Peace Laureate Kailash Satyarthi addresses delegates today at the opening of the 74th World Health Assembly and calls on countries to take urgent action for the millions of children living in extreme poverty, whose families are suffering devastating impacts of COVID-19. This includes support for COVAX and intellectual property waivers on vaccines, as well as targeted international and national action plans to protect children directly and indirectly affected by the pandemic.
Thanking healthcare and frontline professionals, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, and the staff of the World Health Organization for their tireless work, Mr. Satyarthi calls the 74th WHA a “defining time in our society,” and describes the current situation as “a crisis of justice, a crisis of civilisation, and a crisis of humanity.”
Speaking from India during the virtual WHA, Mr. Satyarthi has witnessed first-hand the destruction still being wreaked on poor and marginalised communities which have little or no access to healthcare or vaccinations. Mr. Satyarthi’s invitation to address the World Health Assembly at this critical point in the pandemic demonstrates the high priority given to the future of the world’s most marginalised children by the World Health Organization.
He continues, “the world has suffered as one, but we have not suffered equally.” Mr. Satyarthi cites both the Fair Share for Children report, which identified just 0.13% - or $10 billion - of the global $8 trillion COVID relief package went to multilateral efforts for the world’s poorest countries, and Oxfam’s Power, Profits, and the Pandemic report which identified just 32 companies had made an additional $109 billion in profit during the pandemic. At the same time, at least 140 million more children and their families have been pushed into extreme poverty as a result of the pandemic, and the number of children being exploited in child labour is expected to increase for the first time in decades.
The Nobel Laureate calls for immediate action for children directly and indirectly impacted by COVID, including:
• An Inter-Agency Task High-Level Task Force on Children and COVID-19
• Fully support and finance the COVAX initiative
• Immediate waivers of IP for vaccines and democratisation of vaccine technology
• National, budgeted action plans, which include vaccination programmes, paediatric services, and social protection floors.
Mr. Satyarthi is one of almost 200 former heads of state and Nobel Laureates who called on President Biden to waive WTO intellectual property rules, coordinated by the People’s Vaccine coalition. During his address Mr. Satyarthi thanked President Biden for his support and calls on other world leaders to follow suit.
He concludes: “Profits, politics, and property can wait, but not our children. Their freedom, safety and childhood cannot wait. If we leave children behind, any investments in healthcare will fall through the cracks between one generation and the next… As we move from the wreckage of this pandemic, let us take all our children with us.”
-ENDS-
• Full transcript of speech available on request
• Mr. Satyarthi is available for interview on the 24th May. For further information, please contact: Anil Pandey - 9205585980, Abha Khanna – 8600900774.
• More information: Kailash Satyarthi Children’s Foundation – www.satyarthi.org
Anil Pandey
Kailash Satyarthi Children's Foundation
+91 92055 85980
email us here