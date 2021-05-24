Briley & Baxter Pub. Announces #1 Amazon Hot New Release, Boy to Successful Man: A Roadmap for Teens & Young Adults

Boy to Successful Man: A Roadmap for Teens & Young Adults Amazon #1 New Release

Debuting as a #1 Amazon Hot New Release

Rico Austin and Dr. Powers present an incredible wealth of knowledge for younger generations to help them learn from their own mistakes and successes.” — Stacy Padula, award-winning author

PLYMOUTH, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Briley & Baxter Publications is thrilled to announce the release of the self-help book, Boy to Successful Man: A Roadmap for Teens & Young Adults, by author Rico Austin, available on June 8, 2021 via Amazon and Barnes & Noble and already debuting as a #1 Amazon Hot New Release.

Rico Austin’s 10th book, Boy to Successful Man is for any young men who feel misunderstood, angry, or lost. The book is jam-packed with the kind of advice someone would get from a wise neighbor or family member – wild stories, lessons learned the hard way, and invaluable information from two authors who have seen it all. This powerful book is a literal “pocket” book of advice for young men and was 10 years in the making. Specifically, it caters to young men who may not have the guidance of a father figure. Each chapter teaches basic lessons, often through short, anecdotal stories of Rico’s life. Many of the lessons are simplistic, but that is exactly the point. This is a book of the basics for anyone whose education is lacking.

Boy to Successful Man will be available via Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Booksamillion, and Target on June 8, 2021.

Reviews:

“Rico Austin and Dr. Powers present an incredible wealth of knowledge for younger generations to help them learn from their own mistakes and successes. In Boy to Successful Man, the author and doctor have collaborated to create a literal ‘pocket’ book of advice for young men.” – Stacy Padula, award-winning author of Gripped, Montgomery Lake High, and On the Right Path

About the Author:

Rico Austin, PhD, was born and raised in Southwestern Idaho as the oldest of five boys. He grew up in an area ripe for adventures, and he learned a lot along the way. Rico’s love of reading, exploring, and traveling allured him to many parts of the globe, including Lithuania, Cuba, the United Kingdom where he played American Football, and Mexico to get his PhD. He has undergraduate degrees from Boise State University, Grand Canyon University, Staffordshire University, and an MBA from Thunderbird School of Global Management. He and his wife live in Scottsdale, Arizona. This is Rico’s 10th published book.