Tales From The Greenwood District - The Untold Story of Black Wall Street

On this 100-year anniversary of the utter destruction of a bustling Black city by American forces, Entrepreneurship Professor Waddell tells a different tale.

Alabama Professor Marks 100 Year Anniversary of the 'Black Wall Street Massacre' Exploring Life Before That Fateful Day

Tales from the Greenwood District

In the time-honored tradition of superb storytelling, acclaimed author, Julian Waddell, breaks the silence on the untold tales of Black Wall Street. On this 100-year anniversary of the utter destruction of a bustling Black city by American forces, Waddell tells a different story. The horrors that took place on that fateful day in May 1921, destroyed a great society — but in this portrayal, Julian Waddell steps behind the headlines to give insight into the lives well lived by the residents trying to achieve their piece of the American dream.

In “Tales from the Greenwood District,” Julian paints the picture of everyday people working to build a life beyond mere survival. With a little poetic license, he draws on historically accurate information, to create three-dimensional characters dealing with the daily struggles and triumphs of this unique community. These short stories open at the tail end of World War 1, when Black soldiers return from the front lines of the battlefield, only to fight for their freedom at home. Despite racism pouring forth from the White House, and the Spanish Flu pandemic killing millions worldwide, this insular group of Black American creatives continued to thrive.

Waddell reminds readers, the long-forgotten residents were architects, builders, bakers, blacksmiths, engineers, bankers, mothers, and fathers. Throughout the pages of “Tales from the Greenwood District,” Julian brings these multi-faceted, multi-cultural characters to life. Readers will hear the tale of a first responder dealing with deep grief during the pandemic, and a military veteran searching for purpose. In these pages, we hear the stories of the city’s founding fathers through the eyes of one grandmother who proudly shares the vision, strategy, and timely decisions it took to build this sought-after city. And even the voice of one white resident struggling with the mounting racial divide in the region.

According to Julian Waddell, a trailblazing entrepreneur professor, it is important to acknowledge their lives because they were more than mere statistics. He encourages the reader to connect with these historical heroes in a way that allows them to remember their contributions to the free society we live in today, for without their sacrifice, we lose many of our strides. In the words of celebrated filmmaker Justin Mickens who penned the foreword “Let us meditate on their thoughts, empathize with their dreams, and remember them as they were. Remember them as you and I are right now, alive.”

