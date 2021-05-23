9 tips to create more SEO-friendly content [Infographic]

“Successful SEO is not about cheating Google. It’s about “collaborating” with Google to provide users with the best search results. ”

Google’s search algorithms are always evolving, and for those who create branded content, it’s important to understand the key elements that play out there, to adapt to these essential SEO considerations, while also being optimal for your readership. .

And while, as noted in the quote above, it’s not about ‘misleading’ the algorithm, you can, by including at least some of these elements, help improve your search rankings, without ultimately like ‘ a robot to sound.

To help with this, the team of Grazitti Interactive has compiled this list of tips to create more SEO-friendly content.

View the full infographic below.