Westminster Barracks / DUI, Trafficking Fentanyl, Violation of Conditions

DATE/TIME: 5/22/2021 at 1829 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 127 Missing Link Road in Rockingham Vermont.

VIOLATION: Trafficking Fentanyl, DUI, Violation of Conditions

ACCUSED: Joshua Lescord

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bellows Falls Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 05/22/21, at approximately 1829 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to a motor vehicle with an unresponsive operator on Missing Link Road in the town of Rockingham.

Upon further investigation, Troopers located 9 bags of fentanyl and determined the operator, Joshua Lescord, was impaired. He was subsequently arrested for Suspicion of Driving Under the Influence, Trafficking Fentanyl, and Violation of Conditions of Release.

COURT DATE/TIME: 7/6/2021 at 1100

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.