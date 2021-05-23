Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 57 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,017 in the last 365 days.

10 ways to personalize your marketing messages to create loyal customers [Infographic]

Are you looking for ways to improve your email marketing strategy? Personalizing your messages can be a great way to increase customer loyalty and retention.

The team of CleverTap share their tips for success in this infographic.

They break things up through the following messaging platforms:

  • Email Marketing
  • Text message
  • In-app messages

Look at the infographic for more details.

A version of this post is first on the Red website design blog.

You just read:

10 ways to personalize your marketing messages to create loyal customers [Infographic]

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.