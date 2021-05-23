10 ways to personalize your marketing messages to create loyal customers [Infographic]
Are you looking for ways to improve your email marketing strategy? Personalizing your messages can be a great way to increase customer loyalty and retention.
The team of CleverTap share their tips for success in this infographic.
They break things up through the following messaging platforms:
- Email Marketing
- Text message
- In-app messages
Look at the infographic for more details.
A version of this post is first on the Red website design blog.