Instagram is working on a new ‘Bonus’ payment option to stimulate the creators of roles

It seems that Facebook is still drawing inspiration from other platforms, as it seems to be able to stop the rapid rise of TikTok.

Last November, Snapchat launched the short-form video trend called Spotlight, which is a feed of short, TikTok-like video clips that appear on a dedicated tab in the Snapchat app.

The format is very familiar, and Instagram owned by Facebook already has Reels to cover this element. But the main difference between Spotlight is the fact that Snap also pays out $ 1 million a day to the best Spotlight creators to further increase interest in the option.

It was an effective approach, and Spotlight is now being visited 125 million Snapchatters every month, and some creators who make a lot of money from their Spotlight tracks.

In fact, it was so effective that it appears that Instagram now wants to set up a similar payment app with app researcher Alessandro Paluzzi spot this announcement screen in the back-end code of the app.

As you can see here, it looks like Instagram is testing a new ‘bonus app’ that will focus on Reels promotion.

According to the first point above, the program will allow users to ‘earn bonuses on Instagram’ when sharing new Reels content. You then apparently have to reach certain bonus thresholds to claim ‘earnings’ from the program, while also making variable bonuses available to creators.

The explanatory notes do not specifically say that users would earn cash payouts from the app, but this is apparently consistent with the Snapchat Spotlight approach, as they selected creators to pay for their Reels contributions – although apparently based on upload volume in as opposed to involvement / quality.

Which is really not too surprising.

Facebook’s product development gamebook for the past five years or so has basically come down to two simple elements – ‘CTRL C’ and ‘CTRL V’. When a platform launches something effectively, it’s just a waiting game to see when Facebook will copy it and with it unmatched scale offers the best lure, it is usually able to deny and / or blunt competition through this approach.

I mean, if it works, there’s no reason for Facebook to stop it – but then, in the case of TikTok specifically, Facebook has so far not been able to slow down its momentum, with the short-lived Chinese ownership. forms a video app that picks up the various replications and roadblocks from Facebook to continue on its way to becoming the next billion users social media platform.

And Facebook has definitely tried:

Facebook launches first TikTok clone called ‘Lasso‘in 2018, focusing on markets where TikTok has not yet established an audience. The project never caught on, and Facebook shut down Lasso forever July last year.

Facebook has achieved much more success with its most direct assault on TikTok in Instagram role, which Facebook launched in India a few days later TikTok is banned in the region. Instagram is still looking at how to maximize Reels, with Adam Mosseri, IG chief, reporting steady progress for the option.

Along with the launch of Reels, Facebook also featured some of the top TikTok creators big money deals to place rather exclusively on Reels. It is unclear how effective it was to promote the incorporation of Reels

Facebook has also launched several TikTok-like experimental applications through its NPE team, including ‘Music Collaboration Program’Collab‘and the rap-focused’Pubs‘which are both centered on short video clips.

All of these efforts were launched with TikTok in mind, as part of Facebook’s strategy to slow the growth of the app. But the most direct assault of Facebook on TikTok is actually rarely discussed, and probably not even known among the general public.

Back in 2019, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg held a ‘secret’ dinner with then-US President Donald Trump, in which the two discussed the many challenges and opportunities within the broader technological sphere.

An important focus of the meeting was indeed the rise of TikTok – as explained The Wall Street Journal:

“In a private dinner at the White House in late October, Zuckerberg addressed the issue to President Trump that the rise of Chinese Internet companies threatens American business and that it should be a bigger concern than entering Facebook, some said. people said. ‘

It reflects the same sentiment as Zuckerberg shared in a speech at Georgetown University just before this meeting with Trump, in which Zuckerberg explained that:

“China is building its own internet, focused on very different values, and is now exporting their vision on the internet to other countries. Until recently, the Internet was defined in almost every country outside China by US platforms with strong freedom values. There is no guarantee that these values ​​will win. ‘

In his speech, Zuckerberg specifically noted that TikTok had censored some users at the request of the Chinese government because he stressed the growing concern about expanding the CCP’s reach through such apps.

What happened then?

In early November, literally days after Zuckerberg’s meeting with Trump, the announced the US government a national security investigation into TikTok, which ultimately leads to Trump a total ban on TikTok in the US, unless it can be sold in US ownership. It eventually collapsed, but the element that many people overlook is that Facebook started the whole process – it was Facebook that sowed the seeds of doubt with the US government, which eventually saw the Trump government almost out. his pocket compels, at least if we know it.

It is also worth noting in this context that Facebook more than any of the big technology giants on political lobbying in 2020, increasing its spending by 17.8% year-on-year to $ 19.68 million as it seeks to have more influence on policy decisions related to its interests.

Facebook is doing everything in its power to force TikTok – and although on the one hand it’s actually benefiting from the rise of the Chinese – owned app, because it’s the FTC’s ongoing antitrust case against the company, Facebook also knows that it can lose big time in the long run. It was, of course, Facebook that originally conquered MySpace for social media dominance.

Could TikTok finally be a ‘Facebook killer’?

Realistic, probably not, but trends taking hold in younger age groups could lead to new habits and that people apparently spend more time in TikTok. as on Facebook or on Instagram, Facebook indeed has cause for concern.

In summary, you can expect Facebook’s replication efforts to continue, and as more platforms find new ways to grow and expand their own offerings, Facebook will also continue to draw inspiration from the ideas, while also striving for increased government regulation that work in his favor. .

This is the advantage of being the biggest player with the best resource in space.