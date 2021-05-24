Opeeka Announces Closing of $2M Seed Funding

P-CIS tracks responses to interventions over time to identify the true impact of a program, service, practice and intervention

In a growing mental health technology sector, Opeeka announced today it has closed $2 million in seed funding

P-CIS helps identify interventions evidenced to have higher probabilities of success for individuals based on their unique circumstances, tracking response to intervention so that care can be adjusted” — Kate Cordell

FOLSOM, CA, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mental health is a hot topic these days and investors have taken note. Opeeka, an outcomes management software for mental health care providers, announced this week the close of $2 million in seed round funding led by a reputable group of strategic investors.

Closing this round will allow Opeeka to further expand their solutions in both business to business and business to consumer markets.

Opeeka’s funding arrives as mental health becomes a growing priority globally. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the percentage of adults reporting symptoms of anxiety or depression increased to more than 41% compared to 18.5% in 2019. The largest increases were among young adults ages 18-29.

Opeeka’s Person-Centered Intelligence Solution (P-CIS) uses success-focused artificial intelligence (SF-AI) to predict response to intervention, thus transforming health measures into personalized treatment plans and care plans which are more likely to reach success for individuals in care.

P-CIS is designed to help social and human services and mental/behavioral health care agencies and their staff to plan and guide person-centered care while measuring progress along personal trajectories of recovery and resilience.

“More people than ever are seeking mental health and social care, while over 10,000 well-being apps have flooded the market to provide increased options for care. Unfortunately, new and versatile modalities of care complicate the longstanding challenge of predicting what interventions would work for each person,” said Opeeka Co-Founder Kate Cordell. “Until now, choosing the right intervention has been based primarily on intuition. P-CIS helps identify interventions evidenced to have higher probabilities of success for individuals based on their unique circumstances, and it tracks response to intervention so that care can be adjusted if needed. P-CIS continues to learn what works best for each unique person, improving quality, efficiency and outcomes of care while reducing bias in decision processes.”

With P-CIS, organizations can monitor their impact in real-time while ensuring fidelity to their model. P-CIS can identify where efforts are making the most impact, on which specific groups of people, based on circumstance. This helps organizations better hone their efforts for higher impact at reduced cost.

“It is very rare to find entrepreneurs that complement each other so completely and are prepared to meet the challenges of building a business. Kate Cordell and Ken Knecht of Opeeka Inc. are just that. They are radically improving mental health care, while providing accountability via outcome reporting to those supplying the resources for this growing problem”, said Opeeka advisor and investor Roger Akers. “With a handful of powerhouse names and experience now behind the brand, this looks to be Opeeka’s breakout year.”

About Opeeka

Opeeka’s is a technology company whose products and services enable success-focused care for mental health, behavioral health & social services. Opeeka has identified barriers and constraints in practice and have forged intelligent solutions to help bring clients, families and agencies together to reach positive outcomes more efficiently and effectively. For more information, visit https://www.opeeka.com.



Opeeka Person Centered Intelligence Solution