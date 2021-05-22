5.22.21 Homicide: 3600 Block of Jay Street, Northeast

May 22, 2021 Homicide: 3600 Block of Jay Street, Northeast (Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Saturday, May 22, 2021, in the 3600 block of Jay Street, Northeast. At approximately 12:23 am, members of the Sixth District were in the area of the listed location when they heard the sounds of gunshots. While investigating, members located an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and found that the victim displayed no signs consistent with life. The decedent remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. The decedent has been identified as 45 year-old Tyrone Curtis, of Northeast, DC. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.