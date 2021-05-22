Arrest Made in an Assault with Intent to Rob (Gun) Offense: 3500 Block of 19th Street, Southeast

May 22, 2021 (Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Seventh District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with intent to Rob (Gun) offense that occurred on Friday, May 21, 2021, in the 3500 Block of 19th Street, Southeast. At approximately 4:30 pm, the suspect, armed with a handgun, approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect assaulted the victim and demanded their property. The suspect then fled without obtaining any property. On Saturday, May 22, 2021, 22 year-old Kendall Walton, of Southeast, DC was arrested and charged with Assault with Intent to Rob (Gun).