Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 58 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,017 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in an Assault with Intent to Rob (Gun) Offense: 3500 Block of 19th Street, Southeast

May 22, 2021 (Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Seventh District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with intent to Rob (Gun) offense that occurred on Friday, May 21, 2021, in the 3500 Block of 19th Street, Southeast. At approximately 4:30 pm, the suspect, armed with a handgun, approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect assaulted the victim and demanded their property. The suspect then fled without obtaining any property. On Saturday, May 22, 2021, 22 year-old Kendall Walton, of Southeast, DC was arrested and charged with Assault with Intent to Rob (Gun).

You just read:

Arrest Made in an Assault with Intent to Rob (Gun) Offense: 3500 Block of 19th Street, Southeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.