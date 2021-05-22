Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 59 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,017 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Lujan Grisham attends successful Virgin Galactic launch in Southern New Mexico

TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Saturday attended the successful Virgin Galactic launch that made New Mexico the third U.S. state to send humans to space, a culmination of a yearslong effort at Spaceport America and partnership between the company and state.

“After so many years and so much hard work, New Mexico has finally reached the stars,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “Our state’s scientific legacy has been honored by this important achievement, one that took guts and faith and an unwavering belief in what New Mexico can achieve – and indeed is destined to achieve. I can’t wait to see what comes next. We are on the cutting edge, the forefront of innovation, and I plan to do everything in my power to keep us there, taking full advantage of our robust economic and scientific potential. On behalf of proud New Mexicans everywhere, I’m incredibly grateful to so many dedicated and visionary collaborators in this effort, not least Sir Richard Branson and former Governor Bill Richardson, the entire Virgin Galactic team and Spaceport America team who made this long-awaited day possible.”

The Virgin Galactic launch is the latest exciting development in the company’s partnership with and investment in New Mexico and in the state’s storied aerospace history.

In 2019, Sir Richard Branson joined Gov. Lujan Grisham to announce that Virgin Galactic would relocate its headquarters to New Mexico. The company now employs more than 170 individuals in the state. Virgin Galactic has correspondingly expanded its economic footprint in the state, with more than 100 New Mexican companies now part of the company’s supply chain and tens of millions spent with New Mexico companies and in local payroll.

Virgin Galactic has also partnered with New Mexico State University to launch a scholarship that now supports 11 students focusing on STEM studies and is a founding sponsor of the Governor’s STEM Challenge, administered by the Department of Workforce Solutions.

Spaceport America has attracted additional companies, including AeroVironment, SpinLaunch and UP Aerospace, which are investing in the facility’s potential as a hub for aerospace economic development.

You just read:

Gov. Lujan Grisham attends successful Virgin Galactic launch in Southern New Mexico

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.