Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 155 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,155 in the last 365 days.

R4G is Rewarding Referrals With Sweet Opportunity to Make a Positive Impact

Refer your talented co-worker, family, or friend to Recruiting for Good for professional jobs, earn foodie reward, and gift a kid a sweet gig #helpyourfriends #landsweetjobs #giftakidagig www.RecruitingforGood.com

Refer your talented co-worker, family, or friend to Recruiting for Good for professional jobs, earn foodie reward, and gift a kid a sweet gig #helpyourfriends #landsweetjobs #giftakidagig www.RecruitingforGood.com

We Help Companies Find Talented Professionals and Generate Proceeds to Make a Positive Impact #hirethebest #makepositveimpact #gigsforkids www.RecruitingforGood.com

We Help Companies Find Talented Professionals and Generate Proceeds to Make a Positive Impact #hirethebest #makepositveimpact #gigsforkids www.RecruitingforGood.com

Recruiting for Good is rewarding candidate referrals for full time and temp professional positions with both gift cards and gifting kids sweet creative gigs.

Start today help your talented friends land sweet jobs, and make a positive impact by gifting kids super sweet gigs!”
— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency helping companies find talented professionals and generating proceeds to make a positive impact.

Recruiting for Good is rewarding candidate referrals with foodie gift cards (dining, food delivery services, specialty foods) and with the opportunity to gift a kid a super sweet gig.

According to Carlos Cymerman, Recruiting for Good Founder, "Start today. Help your family and friends land sweet jobs they deserve and make a positive impact too!"

Upon 90 days of employment, the person who made the referral earns a $500 foodie gift card and chooses a family member or neighborhood kid to gift one of our super sweet gigs.

Super Sweet Gigs for Kids

1. Kids are Fans for Good (for sports fanatics, make a drawing and earn a jersey)

2. Girls Design Jewelry (creative kids work with Parrish Walsh of Fiction Jewelry)

3. Mom and Me Lunch (fun foodies have lunch with mom and write dining review)

Carlos Cymerman adds, "Kids who successfully complete gigs have fun learning positive values, and we write a personal PR Release that can be shared with family and friends (here is a link to our recent PR Release)."

About

Love to help your family and friends land sweet jobs they deserve and make a positive impact? Now you can do both. Simply refer your talented friends for professional positions to be represented by Recruiting for Good. Upon 90 days of employment, earn a $500 foodie gift card and gift a kid a sweet creative gig (to any family member or neighbor in the US.) Kids who successfully complete gigs have fun learning positive values, and Recruiting for Good writes a press release of their latest achievement (to share with family and friends.) To learn more visit www.GiftaKidaGig.com

Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, Operations, and Sales. We're generating proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com

Recruiting for Good is helping soccer girls fund trips to the 2023 Women's World Cup. Recruiting for Good generates proceeds from staffing placements. Teams earn travel savings by successfully participating in the referral program. To learn more visit www.2023WomenSoccer.com

Companies that send jobs to Recruiting for Good and retain the staffing agency for search can adopt a girls soccer team. A portion of every full-time placement fee will help fund team travel for the 2023 Women's Soccer in Australia and New Zealand (for the next two years.) To learn more visit www.AdoptaSoccerTeam.com

Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

R4G is Rewarding Referrals With Sweet Opportunity to Make a Positive Impact

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, IT Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.