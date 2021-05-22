R4G is Rewarding Referrals With Sweet Opportunity to Make a Positive Impact
Refer your talented co-worker, family, or friend to Recruiting for Good for professional jobs, earn foodie reward, and gift a kid a sweet gig #helpyourfriends #landsweetjobs #giftakidagig www.RecruitingforGood.com
Recruiting for Good is rewarding candidate referrals for full time and temp professional positions with both gift cards and gifting kids sweet creative gigs.
Recruiting for Good is rewarding candidate referrals with foodie gift cards (dining, food delivery services, specialty foods) and with the opportunity to gift a kid a super sweet gig.
According to Carlos Cymerman, Recruiting for Good Founder, "Start today. Help your family and friends land sweet jobs they deserve and make a positive impact too!"
Upon 90 days of employment, the person who made the referral earns a $500 foodie gift card and chooses a family member or neighborhood kid to gift one of our super sweet gigs.
Super Sweet Gigs for Kids
1. Kids are Fans for Good (for sports fanatics, make a drawing and earn a jersey)
2. Girls Design Jewelry (creative kids work with Parrish Walsh of Fiction Jewelry)
3. Mom and Me Lunch (fun foodies have lunch with mom and write dining review)
Carlos Cymerman adds, "Kids who successfully complete gigs have fun learning positive values, and we write a personal PR Release that can be shared with family and friends (here is a link to our recent PR Release)."
About
Love to help your family and friends land sweet jobs they deserve and make a positive impact? Now you can do both. Simply refer your talented friends for professional positions to be represented by Recruiting for Good. Upon 90 days of employment, earn a $500 foodie gift card and gift a kid a sweet creative gig (to any family member or neighbor in the US.) Kids who successfully complete gigs have fun learning positive values, and Recruiting for Good writes a press release of their latest achievement (to share with family and friends.) To learn more visit www.GiftaKidaGig.com
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, Operations, and Sales. We're generating proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com
Recruiting for Good is helping soccer girls fund trips to the 2023 Women's World Cup. Recruiting for Good generates proceeds from staffing placements. Teams earn travel savings by successfully participating in the referral program. To learn more visit www.2023WomenSoccer.com
Companies that send jobs to Recruiting for Good and retain the staffing agency for search can adopt a girls soccer team. A portion of every full-time placement fee will help fund team travel for the 2023 Women's Soccer in Australia and New Zealand (for the next two years.) To learn more visit www.AdoptaSoccerTeam.com
Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn