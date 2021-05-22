Frida Kahlo's life is being exhibited in Italy

“Out of sight, out of mind”, a captivating exhibition of the life and work of the Mexican artist, Frida Kahlo Out of sight, out of mind

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Out of sight, out of mind”, a captivating exhibition of the life and work of the Mexican artist, Frida Kahlo, which is being exhibited in Italy (Naples) until August 29 at the Palazzo delle Arti Museum.

Letters, photographs, garments and some pieces of furniture of this cultural-artistic icon are being exhibited for the first time in Europe.

Alejandra López, the curator of this exhibition, assured in a press review to El Universal, that “the exhibition is a visual selection of important moments of Frida Kahlo's life, revealing information about her personal habits, her privacy, captured by famous photographers, as well as historic moments of Mexico and the world, such as the reception of the political refugee León Trotsky, in Tampico, where Frida was present.

Inspire and give value

Frida Kahlo is a source of inspiration in Italy. The Major of Naples, Luigi de Magistiris, highlighted the similarities between the Mexican artist and the people of this city in the south of Italy.

“She is a soul of the south, mediterranean, warm hearted, strong, controversial, always seeking a vision, authentic, never superficial, anarchic. I see a lot of the south and of our city”, Magistiris expressed. The exhibition, amid the coronavirus pandemic, “inspires and gives value”, Magistiris said. The Mexican Embassy in Italy and the Mexican Consulate in Naples, organized the exhibition.

Frida Kahlo is worth of admiration

Her work has been a source of inspiration for thousands of people around the world, that value her contribution to culture. Carlos Dorado, President of Italbank and Vice President of Italcambio, is one of those admirers of the legacy of this Mexican artist.

In an article published by GLOBOMIAMI titled “¡Qué grande eres Frida Kahlo!” he wrote “for all what I have seen and learnt about Frida Kahlo, I believe that I am in front of a big women, unstoppable; and also makes me think that her legacy will continue surprising us, and that there is a lot yet to discover”.

The entrepreneur highlighted the value of the artist through the brand Frida Kahlo Corporation, which is an organization he has led since 2004 with a marvelous group of people.

Since years ago, Carlos Dorado and his team have promoted Frida Kahlo as a brand that brings together big partners.

Frida Kahlo Corporation is committed to share and preserve the art, the image and the legacy of this Mexican artist in the world. As a matter of fact, it cosponsors the exhibition.