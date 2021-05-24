ATF Medical Taps Reneé Espiritu as Manager of Catastrophic Care
Renee streamlines the process of acquiring all the specialized medical equipment and home modifications a complex case needs.”WOODBRIDGE, VA, USA, May 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reneé Espiritu has joined ATF Medical, which provides comprehensive medical equipment and adaptive housing solutions to the workers’ compensation industry, as Manager of Catastrophic Care. In this newly created position, she coordinates all the medical equipment and supplies along with the adaptive housing needs for seriously injured workers.
— Rick Wyche, ATF Medical's Director of Business Development
“Reneé streamlines the process of acquiring all the specialized medical equipment and home modifications that a complex case needs,” explained Rick Wyche, ATF Medical’s Director of Business Development. “Adjusters and case managers don’t need to coordinate several suppliers. Reneé has the depth of experience and contacts to serve as their single point of contact.”
Espiritu has more than 20 years of healthcare experience, 15 in workers’ compensation managed care. Most recently she served as Catastrophic Team Lead for MTI America. She previously worked for TechHealth before and after it became a One Call Company.
About ATF Medical
Headquartered in Woodbridge, Virginia, ATF Medical provides outcomes-driven and comprehensive medical equipment, supplies, and adaptive housing solutions for complex workers’ compensation claims throughout the United States. Specializing in catastrophic cases, ATF Medical oversees home modifications, educates injured employees, and stays involved for the life of the claim, maintaining and servicing equipment, and monitoring the injured employee’s progress. Clients include workers’ compensation ancillary service providers, carriers, employers, and other payers. For more information, visit www.atfmedical.com or call 877-880-4283.
