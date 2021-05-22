Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
DENNIS DICHIARO NOMINATED FOR SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR FOR 2021

Dennis DiChiaro

Dennis DiChiaro

Colt Records

Colt Records

Songwriter Hall of Fame member Dennis DiChiaro was caught totally by surprise when he found out that he was nominated for Best Songwriter of The Year by The Josie Awards 2021.”
2021 has been a phenomenal year for Dennis as he has had numerous hit songs and received thousands of hours of radio play both in the US and abroad for his songs and songwriting accomplishments this year.

2021 has been a phenomenal year for Dennis as he has had numerous hit songs and received thousands of hours of radio play both in the US and abroad for his songs and songwriting accomplishments this year. With some past, yet recent songs such as:

When We Rise

Benny (an urban ballad)

To Better Days

Forevermore
Goddess of Calm Seas

Stone Throwers

No Waiting On Me

and his latest release on Colt Records entitled Beneath The Flag a tribute song for our veterans which is already hitting the charts less than two weeks since it‘s release and is on it‘s way to being another giant hit for Dennis both in the US and globally.

If you'd like to see & hear some of Dennis' outstanding work here is a link to his You Tube channel.

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfxFBa_xuV7ctmbyk7PCJBg

For sync licensing agreements contact Dennis DiChiaro directly at:720.352.0461

dennisdichairo@gmail.com

J.K. Coltrain
Colt Records
+1 615-720-0274
email us here
Dennis DiChiaro - Beneath The Flag

