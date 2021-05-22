The International Glamour Project - A Beauty Pageant with No Minimum Height or Age criteria
Gone are the days of false ideals of womanhood & pedestalized antiquated beauty, TIGP welcomes & celebrates women of all backgrounds, shapes, sizes, & agesMUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Pageant that focuses on your personality, not your height or age or waist size. Most of the
Beauty Pageant Systems in India focus on the participant's physical or external features only,
appearance or external characteristics like age, height, weight, waist size or complexion. As a
result, this selection criterion promulgates a narrow vision of womanhood that takes away opportunities
from women with great potential to influence the community positively.
Instead, they mentor and award those with appealing looks, yet they might have little influence
in the community. The International Glamour Project is unique and aims at breaking this chain
by providing equal resources and skills to women of all ages and walks of life. The selection criteria
for The International Glamour Project are rewardingly overarching instead of the punishingly
one-note ideals of outward attractiveness that equate a woman's worth to her age, height,
or the circumference of her waist.
Gone are the days when biased standards would determine the beauty of a woman. As the famous
saying goes, "beauty is more than skin deep", The International Glamour Project celebrates
women's inner glamour, authenticity, and accomplishments.
The International Glamour Project leaders see a unique potential in every woman, regardless of
their age or height. Therefore, this glamour project aims to identify women with substantial potential
and help them achieve their desired dreams through professional coaching and training.
The International Glamour Project introduces three unique titles for various age groups to enhance
fair competition. Teenagers (14 to 19 years) compete for the ‘Miss Teen India’ title. Unmarried
women (19 plus year and unmarried) compete for ‘Miss India’ title while the 21 plus
years and married compete for the ‘Mrs. India’ title. These distinct titles enhance age inclusivity
and fairness in this beauty pageantry project.
Due to the increased need to consider women of all shapes and sizes, The International Glamour
Project aims to introduce the miss petite India title. This category will target women under
5.5 feet tall. Women that fall under this category are often discriminated (not considered)
against due to their small size. Most times, they are subjected to body shaming, which significantly
affects their self-esteem. They are vulnerable to many social injustices, a factor that discourages
them from participating in pageantry systems.
Even when they participate in these contests, petite women are less likely to win or get opportunities
to kickstart their careers. The case is so because of the biased misconceptions towards
them. Introducing this title will empower petite women in India and globally. Besides, they will
focus on overcoming the socially cultivated stereotypes towards them.
Simply put, there are no physical restrictions to participating in The International Glamour Project.
Not even your age, marital status, motherhood, or height will stop you from participating in
this pageant system. This glamour platform primarily aims at empowering women of all categories.
Women will gain crucial learning experience from pageantry veterans, former Mrs. India, Miss
Teen and Miss India, and other professionals to help them grow their careers. Be it petite or
aged women, participants will learn from their role models while getting opportunities to expand
their crucial social networks. The International Glamour Project creates opportunities for the participants,
allowing them to kickstart and grow their careers locally and internationally.
The International Glamour Project breaks all physical barriers that stop or discourage women
from participating in the pageantry industry, including age and height. Doing so will see all
women get an opportunity to explore their inner glamour while further exploring their careers, at
the International Glamour Project.
