The International Glamour Project - A Beauty Pageant with No Minimum Height or Age criteria

Gone are the days of false ideals of womanhood & pedestalized antiquated beauty, TIGP welcomes & celebrates women of all backgrounds, shapes, sizes, & ages

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 22, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Pageant that focuses on your personality, not your height or age or waist size. Most of theBeauty Pageant Systems in India focus on the participant's physical or external features only,appearance or external characteristics like age, height, weight, waist size or complexion. As aresult, this selection criterion promulgates a narrow vision of womanhood that takes away opportunitiesfrom women with great potential to influence the community positively.Instead, they mentor and award those with appealing looks, yet they might have little influencein the community. The International Glamour Project is unique and aims at breaking this chainby providing equal resources and skills to women of all ages and walks of life. The selection criteriafor The International Glamour Project are rewardingly overarching instead of the punishinglyone-note ideals of outward attractiveness that equate a woman's worth to her age, height,or the circumference of her waist.Gone are the days when biased standards would determine the beauty of a woman. As the famoussaying goes, "beauty is more than skin deep", The International Glamour Project celebrateswomen's inner glamour, authenticity, and accomplishments.The International Glamour Project leaders see a unique potential in every woman, regardless oftheir age or height. Therefore, this glamour project aims to identify women with substantial potentialand help them achieve their desired dreams through professional coaching and training.The International Glamour Project introduces three unique titles for various age groups to enhancefair competition. Teenagers (14 to 19 years) compete for the ‘ Miss Teen India ’ title. Unmarriedwomen (19 plus year and unmarried) compete for ‘Miss India’ title while the 21 plusyears and married compete for the ‘ Mrs. India ’ title. These distinct titles enhance age inclusivityand fairness in this beauty pageantry project.Due to the increased need to consider women of all shapes and sizes, The International GlamourProject aims to introduce the miss petite India title. This category will target women under5.5 feet tall. Women that fall under this category are often discriminated (not considered)against due to their small size. Most times, they are subjected to body shaming, which significantlyaffects their self-esteem. They are vulnerable to many social injustices, a factor that discouragesthem from participating in pageantry systems.Even when they participate in these contests, petite women are less likely to win or get opportunitiesto kickstart their careers. The case is so because of the biased misconceptions towardsthem. Introducing this title will empower petite women in India and globally. Besides, they willfocus on overcoming the socially cultivated stereotypes towards them.Simply put, there are no physical restrictions to participating in The International Glamour Project.Not even your age, marital status, motherhood, or height will stop you from participating inthis pageant system. This glamour platform primarily aims at empowering women of all categories.Women will gain crucial learning experience from pageantry veterans, former Mrs. India, MissTeen and Miss India, and other professionals to help them grow their careers. Be it petite oraged women, participants will learn from their role models while getting opportunities to expandtheir crucial social networks. The International Glamour Project creates opportunities for the participants,allowing them to kickstart and grow their careers locally and internationally.The International Glamour Project breaks all physical barriers that stop or discourage womenfrom participating in the pageantry industry, including age and height. Doing so will see allwomen get an opportunity to explore their inner glamour while further exploring their careers, atthe International Glamour Project.