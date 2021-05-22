United Technologies Center Names Mackenzie Stepp as CTE Student of the Year

The United Technologies Center is pleased to announce Mackenzie Stepp of Hermon as the 2020-2021 Student of the Year. Mackenzie is a student in the school’s Medical Assisting Program. Mackenzie attends Hermon High School. While at Hermon she has been a member of the Student Council and has served as the organization’s treasurer and president. She is currently president of the National Honor Society. Mackenzie is a two year member of the Key Club and is the school’s student school board representative.

Mackenzie is taking part in the medical assisting externship at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Bangor. She has distinguished herself in the medical assisting program through her outstanding academic and clinical performance. Trudy Vintinner, Mackenzie’s medical assisting instructor, explains that not only has Mackenzie excelled in the classroom and clinical portion of the program but has a remarkable sense of care and compassion for others which truly distinguishes her in the medical field. Mackenzie is also a member of the National Technical Honor Society. United Technologies Center is proud to have a student whose kindness and empathy are the centerpieces of a superb set of personal qualities.

Mackenzie will attend the University of New England in the fall where she plans to major in medical biology. She is the daughter of Charlene and Andrew Stepp of Hermon.

