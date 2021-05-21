District of Columbia Unemployment Rate at 7.5 Percent in April

Washington, DC – The District of Columbia’s Department of Employment Services reported today that the seasonally adjusted preliminary unemployment rate was 7.5 percent in April 2021; this was a decrease of 0.2 percentage points from the revised March 2021 rate.

“Washingtonians are going back to work,” said DOES Director Unique Morris-Hughes. “As the District continues to reopen, we remain steadfast in our mission to ensure people have the skills and the resources to find good paying jobs and achieving economic success. Washingtonians will lead this recovery” The District’s preliminary April job estimates show an increase of 8,100 jobs, for a total of 739,100 jobs in the District. The private sector increased by 7,500 jobs. The public sector increased by 600 jobs. The numbers are drawn from the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) through its monthly survey of the District of Columbia’s employers.

The number of employed District residents increased by 300 from 375,400 in March 2021 to 375,700 in April 2021. The civilian labor force for the District decreased by 700 from 406,900 in March 2021 to 406,200 in April 2021. The labor force participation rate declined by 0.1 percentage points from 69.6 percent in March 2021 to 69.5 percent in April 2021.

Employment Overview

Manufacturing sector remained the same, after remaining the same the prior month. With employment at 1,000 jobs, jobs increased by 100 or 11.11 percent from a year ago.

Mining, Logging and Construction sector increased by 100 jobs, after remaining the same as the prior month. With employment at 15,400 jobs, jobs increased b7 1,700 or 12.41 percent from a year ago.

Trade Transportation and Utilities sector increased by 200 jobs, after a decrease of 100 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 29,300 jobs, jobs increased by 3,200 or 12.26 percent from a year ago.

Information sector increased by 100 jobs, after an increase by 100 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 19,300 jobs, jobs decreased by 600 or 3.02 percent from a year ago.

Financial Activities sector increased by 600 jobs after a decrease of 200 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 28,200 jobs, jobs decreased by 900 jobs or 3.09 percent from a year ago.

Professional and Business Services sector increased by 1,900 jobs, after a decrease of 200 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 166,000 jobs, jobs increased by 600 or .36 percent from a year ago.

Educational and Health Services sector increased by 800 jobs, after an increase of 100 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 126,400 jobs, jobs decreased by 200 or .16 percent from a year ago.

Leisure and Hospitality sector increased by 4,100 jobs, after an increase of 1,900 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 43,900 jobs, jobs increased by 11,100 or 33.84 percent from a year ago.

Other Services sector decreased by 300 jobs, after remaining the same the prior month. With employment at 69,300 jobs, jobs decreased by 3,100 or 4.28 percent from a year ago.

Labor Force Overview

The number of employed District residents increased by 300 over the month to 375,700. The civilian labor force decreased by 700 to 406,200.

One year ago, total employment was 361,600 and the civilian labor force was 406,800. The number of unemployed was 45,100, and the unemployment rate was 11.1 percent.

NOTES: The April 2021 final and May 2021 preliminary unemployment rates, will be released on Wednesday June 23, 2021. Historica1 jobs and labor force estimates for the District of Columbia and detailed labor market information is available here

Technical Notes: Estimates of industry employment and unemployment levels are arrived through the use of two different monthly surveys.

Industry employment data is derived from the Current Employment Statistics (CES) survey, a monthly survey of business establishments conducted by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) of the US Department of Labor, which provides estimates of employment, hours, and earnings data broken down by industry for the nation as a whole, all states, and most major metropolitan areas (often referred to as the “establishment” survey).

Resident employment and unemployment data are mainly derived from the District’s portion of the national Current Population Survey (CPS), a household survey conducted each month by the US Census Bureau under contract with BLS, which provides input to the Local Area Unemployment Statistics (LAUS) program (often referred to as the “household” survey).

Both industry and household estimates are revised each month based on additional information from updated survey reports compiled by BLS. In addition, these estimates are benchmarked (revised) annually based on actual counts from the District’s Unemployment Compensation Law administrative records and other data.

Data reflects 2020 annual benchmark revisions.

Industry employment data is not seasonally adjusted.