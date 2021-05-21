Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Updated Photos Suspects Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 2000 Block of Benning Road, Northeast

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, April 29, 2021, in the 2000 Block of Benning Road, Northeast.

 

At approximately 7:53 pm, four suspects approached the victims at the listed location. Two of the suspects brandished handguns and shot at the two victims. Neither victim was injured as a result. The suspects then fled the scene in a vehicle.

 

The suspects were captured by nearby cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

 

 

 

 