Updated Photos Suspects Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 2000 Block of Benning Road, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, April 29, 2021, in the 2000 Block of Benning Road, Northeast.

At approximately 7:53 pm, four suspects approached the victims at the listed location. Two of the suspects brandished handguns and shot at the two victims. Neither victim was injured as a result. The suspects then fled the scene in a vehicle.

The suspects were captured by nearby cameras and can be seen in the photos below: